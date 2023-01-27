Furry Friday: Backyard beauties

This big-eyed ginger boy, named Monkey, stands out in the greenery.

Behind hedges and fences, amid potplants and pergolas, in the backyards of the nation a strange flower blooms: the domestic cat.

It burgeons in fernery and flowerbed. With fleet foot it treads railing, deck and rockery. With gimlet gaze it scrutinises our own backyard hours, judging our labour and colonising our all-weather seating. Cats do, indeed, adore a garden.

Here today is a collection of cats making use, as they see fit, of gardens and backyards. Their ease is inspiring – scroll and enjoy!

Axel cools himself in the shade of a hydrangea.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Love Furry Friday? Get New Zealand's cutest pets delivered straight to your inbox each week, with the Furry Friday newsletter. Editor Nick Barnett serves up the finest photos of your domestic friends, as well as giveaways, extra pet stories and photos and updates on the life of Riley, Nick's dog.

Thor has stunning chlorophyll eyes.

Tigger (left) and Genghis Khan look for the best place to look down on the rest of creation.

Four-year-old British Blue Miss Billie wonders if green really suits her colouring.

This is Rocket, taking her place in a garden salad. I'm told Rocket has a great purr, a fantastic nature and a dicky leg.

Gizmo wonders if it's time to approach the porch for a feed.

It looks scratchy, but this is Toru's favourite place.

Gino (left), with his epic paws, wants to know what all the racket is. Archie wants to be part of whatever is going on.

Mila explores a mighty forest of stalks.

Smudge supervises some local dogs as they head off on a walk. She seems happy to keep her distance.

Tiger has become a minor sun – best put on shades.

As a kitten, Trevor first came to Furry Friday's attention in 2015. Now she's in the prime of life, lustrous and always keen on odd resting places.

Luna is a much-loved SPCA adoptee who shares a home with her brother Lucifer.

This is Meiko's corner, in case you were in any doubt. She's a 16-year-old Japanese Bobtail, a breed whose tail resembles a rabbit's.

A 10-centimetre-wide rail offers plenty of room for Eddie to relax.

Emmett is ruler of both house and backyard.

Millie goes on neighbourhood watch.

Chopper winds down in her catnip patch. She's not really in a chatty mood.

If Earl Grey could fly, this is the view we'd get from below.

All along the watchtower: Baloo (left), Shadow and Zorro keep track of events.

Lannister (left), Rosie and Minty prepare to bed down for the afternoon.

Lulu Belle performs a vital role in garden work, namely occupying the bit of path that gets the most foot traffic.

Gracie can't believe she was turned down for Treasure Island.

Albi wishes to engage with you eye-to-eye.

Nouveau takes indoor comfort outdoors.

Nine-month-old Pele showed the athleticism of his human namesake in getting to this enviable spot.

Smoke wouldn't want the sunflowers to get ALL of the sun.

Richie McClaw discovers that an umbrella doesn't have to be vertical to provide shelter.

Excuse Jack while he sees to an important matter of personal grooming. RIP Jack.

Puhi (left), Lola and Lottie practise meditation among the vegetation.

Stevie makes sure to open her hip flexors. It's so important for overall flexibility.

Mary was that special thing – a foster fail. Now she's 11 years old and living a blessed life.

Neko has found the very best place to sit and swing. Once in one of those, you never want to get out.