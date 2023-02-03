Furry Friday: Cool off with dogs

Welcome to the dog days – the hottest days of summer, linked by the ancients to the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star.

Those ancients, of course, all lived in the northern hemisphere. Here in New Zealand we have different dog days – usually, in late January and early February, causing us to kick off our duvets, dress recklessly and wish we'd remembered to get the car's aircon fixed (I may be speaking personally here).

It seems to me a little unfair to dogs that such sweaty, lethargic times should bear their species' name. So today, I present you with a collection of dogs who are a cooling gust of energy and freshness, reminding us that dog days can only be good days. Scroll, and enjoy!

Lulu's prodigious tongue is her cooling system. It also enhances her smile.

Alfie's body cries out for play and excitement.

To Gracey, the world is more exciting in the opposite direction to the scenery.

Sassy has highly developed Dachshund ear-hinges.

It's Kobe's birthday. Won't you join the party?

George and Ellie have synchronised their head-tilts.

Meet the unpretentiously named Duncan, Kevin, Brian and Dougal. A shout-out to the wizard who got them all to pose at the same time.

Peggy (left), Pepper and Alfie are ready to bound from their sofas if a good opportunity for excitement comes along.

Max (left), Dylan and Maisie have grins that ease the heart rate.

Three views of young Nico: quizzical, content and nervous.

Furry Friday semi-regular Dougal has a commendable bedside manner.

How can you not smile? Indy (left), Spooky and Marley are joy on four legs.

Rosie couldn't be having a better day, so she'd like to share the delight.

Thirteen-year-old Ben can do this with his ears, and bets that you can't.

Floyd (left), Floki and Finn challenge you to say their names fast without embarrassing yourself.

Murphy assumes the recovery position after a vigorous run.

Patient but engaged, Ollie awaits the lighting of the barbecue.

Looy and Roy are distracted by the paparazzi.

No cuddly toy was ever as endearing as Evey and Smeagol.

The gentle stylings of Hugo (left), Ellie and Billy.

Leo is totes adorable.

Meet Bailey, for whom I predict a bright future on Furry Friday.

Ranger spends a day at the human workplace. There are so many interesting people and things, but he's being a good boy and staying on his bed.

Diesel has a special talent: he can tell when his mum is about to suffer a migraine. Dogs are the best, in case you hadn't realised.

Among Marilyn's many good points is that she carries round a map of the Philippines on her nose.

Mr Guinness's ever-so-serious face seems to fit perfectly amid decorative grasses.

Poe and Stanley enjoy a game of pass-the-ball. Bags I don't get the job of picking it up after they've finished with it.

Franky should have her own TV show, in the tradition of Lassie. 'Franky, is Timmy stuck in an abandoned mine? Can you show us which direction he went in? Good girl!'

Hank is a Jedi knight among dogs. His gaze spans galaxies and his wisdom is as deep as time. Also, he wants din-din.

Meet Carne. He is a retired police dog who suffered a paralysing spinal rupture last year. Now after surgery he's slowly on the mend, taking a few steps when he can. All the best, Carne.

Zara was a neglected wild child. Now, at age three and after a lot of work by her mum, she's doing brilliantly. She loves people and dogs, and adores car trips.

Ten-year-old Spoodle Lexus makes his second appearance on Furry Friday.

You're living your life and maybe feeling a bit low. Then your dog looks at you like this, and everything is better. Max is a healer.