Furry Friday: Cool off with dogs

Welcome to the dog days – the hottest days of summer, linked by the ancients to the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star.
Those ancients, of course, all lived in the northern hemisphere. Here in New Zealand we have different dog days – usually, in late January and early February, causing us to kick off our duvets, dress recklessly and wish we'd remembered to get the car's aircon fixed (I may be speaking personally here).
It seems to me a little unfair to dogs that such sweaty, lethargic times should bear their species' name. So today, I present you with a collection of dogs who are a cooling gust of energy and freshness, reminding us that dog days can only be good days. Scroll, and enjoy!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!
Love Furry Friday? Get New Zealand's cutest pets delivered straight to your inbox each week, with the Furry Friday newsletter. Editor Nick Barnett serves up the finest photos of your domestic friends, as well as giveaways, extra pet stories and photos and updates on the life of Riley, Nick's dog.