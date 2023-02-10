Furry Friday: Laser-eyed cats

Cats' eyes are not merely for looking. They are for piercing, drilling and cleaving through the fragile medium known as your will.
Your body, too. Once looked at by a pair of feline eyes, you remain looked at. Your muscles and bones are exposed, your internal organs opened like books and then reviewed harshly, your thoughts brutally bullet-pointed in an email newsletter and then detailed in the Mercantile Gazette. At least, that's how it can feel sometimes.
Today's collection is of pets with eyes on full beam. Scroll and admire, but don't stare too closely.
Today's collection is of pets with eyes on full beam. Scroll and admire, but don't stare too closely.
