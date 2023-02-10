Furry Friday: Laser-eyed cats

Miss Billie has seen you. Resistance is futile.

Cats' eyes are not merely for looking. They are for piercing, drilling and cleaving through the fragile medium known as your will.

Your body, too. Once looked at by a pair of feline eyes, you remain looked at. Your muscles and bones are exposed, your internal organs opened like books and then reviewed harshly, your thoughts brutally bullet-pointed in an email newsletter and then detailed in the Mercantile Gazette. At least, that's how it can feel sometimes.

Today's collection is of pets with eyes on full beam. Scroll and admire, but don't stare too closely.

Princess Rosie has the February sky in her eyes.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Love Furry Friday? Get New Zealand's cutest pets delivered straight to your inbox each week, with the Furry Friday newsletter. Editor Nick Barnett serves up the finest photos of your domestic friends, as well as giveaways, extra pet stories and photos and updates on the life of Riley, Nick's dog.

Gino is cool and calm. He figures, if you can climb on a clothes rack without incident, what can't you do?

Kura defies the camera to do justice to her beauty.

Archie (left) has dialled his senses up to, I'd say, 9. Otto considers how he might take over the world, after a little wash, of course.

Inky is a chair-to-table missile, locked on to her target.

Mystery is neither shaken nor stirred. She's just gently blended.

Fluttershy (left) and Mila are fully aware of their splendour.

Conrod is concerned you might be intending to make her move. Refusal may offend.

Daria (left), Dewi and Georgie Girl inform you that your eyelids are growing heavy.

Young Nala considers whether the laundry rack will take her weight. All she can do is give it a try.

Major is grateful for the pompoms in celebration of his birthday. Gaudy but comfortable, is the verdict.

Monty would like to contest your view that the cake is a good likeness. However, he concedes that the eyes are a good match for the real thing.

Kiri is so gorgeous, the laws of physics are unable to render her in high definition.

Some people go to the island of Mustique to touch up their tans. Luka gets herself under the heat lamp.

If an insect dares to move, George will see it.

Something in the garden has Poppy riveted.

Ethan puts visibility first. What's not so obvious is that Ethan is a girl.

Dotti (left), Joey and Beanie look like they've lived many lives.

Purdy is pining for her mum, who's in hospital. When mum phones dad, Purdy listens in, recognises the voice and reaches for the phone.

Sweet and gentle: Thomas (left), Fish and George.

This sweet character has one of the very best cat names: Boots.

Four-year-old Cosmo takes a little sun and little shade.

If I'm not meant to be in here, says Twiggy, why did they make the basin fit me so perfectly?

Tintin does the floppy Ragdoll thing. His ears are a wonder of surveillance technology.

Toki just heard the weather forecast, and would roll his eyes if he could.

The exquisite Silvie waits for her driver.

Lulu Belle has a blameless face. But I'm reliably informed that she's a shameless ornament pusher, packet ripper and water bowl splasher.

Greta adores the feel of boutique bags and wrap. None of your brown-paper supermarket stuff!

Earl Grey surveys his domain. He concludes that a bit of rain will be good for the garden.

Panko (left) and Jacko carry in their eyes the emotions a cat feels when made to pose in headgear. Is revenge an emotion?

Kevy is at ease in the crook of his favourite arm.

Harley's sub-duvet hiding place has been discovered.

Daisy has autumn in her eyes. Come back in a couple of months, would you, Daisy?

George's eyes are so unfeasibly blue, I'm not sure I could take it if he looked straight at me.