Furry Friday: Dogs on watch

Hugo keeps an eye on events. The other eye is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.

Lots of people say they want a "watchdog". What they usually get is more of a "lookdog".

Dogs are attentive, alert, always looking – but they're not necessarily looking where you'd like them to look. And every now and then they're liable to turn off their sight and reroute power, Star Trek-style, to their noses.

Still, dogs are good watchers and minders. In celebration of that fact, I've gathered some photos of dogs looking out for themselves, looking after their pals, and always looking good. Scroll and enjoy!

Young Ruger stares a hole in the world.

Marley makes sure not to miss a centimetre of the road trip.

Rex (left) and Rupert are alert but quiet passengers. Rupert was on his way to his forever home.

Oscar guards the car in a very approachable manner.

Four-legged car alarms: Kairo (left), Minnie and Kimber.

Marley (left) and Tui pause to take in their surroundings. Off-leash time (in the right place, of course) is the best time.

Park lovers Izzy (left), Luca and Barney survey the horizon.

Ben is Guardian of the Coffee. That cup is safe from all evildoers.

Joe (left), Jessie and Cleo take seriously their duties as Sofa Sentinels.

Trooper and Bear are on a fleecekeeping mission.

Charly (left), Nico and Alfie ensure the safety of their homes. Anyone who dares to pass will hear about it.

Huxley (left) monitors events from the inside; Molly scrutinises goings-on from the outside.

Kora is ideally situated for views, sun and shelter.

Alice occupies the tailgunner's position.

Howdy neighbour: Finn makes friends in the early days of what turned out to be 14-and-a-half much-loved years.

Ruger, Colt and Luca (left) are a slightly forbidding welcoming committee; Koda, Layla and Skye are a mesmerised audience.

Baxter (left) does what it says on the label; Stella and Daisy want to see your ticket before letting you in.

Bailey is alert yet relaxed – after all, she's on a camping trip.

Ernie wonders what the hell next can the weather bring.

Dachshunds are stout-hearted defenders and protectors, and woe betide your ears if they feel the need to sound the alarm. These wonderful wieners are Frankie (left), Sassy and Bert.

Frankie invites you to view her latest art installation, but warns you not to disturb the careful arrangement of its elements.

Otis dares anyone to unseat him from his citadel.

Sadie adopts a power posture, but you'd have to say there's nothing in the least intimidating about her.

Sam has the entire beach as his territory – at least till the sun goes down.

Meg bathes in the last rays of the day.

Missy and Clover have safety-tested the river. Now you can come and join them.

Echo is so proud of her stick, she doesn't want people to overlook it.

Tax checks out this newly fallen white stuff. RIP Taz.

Layla (left) has a cold butt and is sure it's worth it. Chico has a wet butt, and is reserving judgment.

Those matching drooly threads show that Pearl (left) is overthinking again. Scout has been vigilant for 14 years, so can be forgiven for resting her eyes.

Nala and Spike share a moment of concentration. Both have featured on previous Furry Fridays, Spike going back eight years.

At nine months of age, Nova has already achieved a seniorish dignity.

Two adorable sets of puppy eyes and puppy paws, for your delectation: Lyra (left) and Gaia.

He hasn't been in for a while, so I plead blogger's prerogative in featuring Riley today. He looks after me well.