Furry Friday: Dogs on watch

Lots of people say they want a "watchdog". What they usually get is more of a "lookdog".
Dogs are attentive, alert, always looking – but they're not necessarily looking where you'd like them to look. And every now and then they're liable to turn off their sight and reroute power, Star Trek-style, to their noses.
Still, dogs are good watchers and minders. In celebration of that fact, I've gathered some photos of dogs looking out for themselves, looking after their pals, and always looking good. Scroll and enjoy!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!
