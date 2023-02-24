Furry Friday: Cats in the doze zone

Earl Grey sleeps and suddenly the world is still.

If there really are multiple universes – and some very clever people say there might be – then at least one of them is the universe where cats go to sleep.

Because when a cat sleeps, it's not really in our universe. Rather, as sleep descends, the feline soul sashays across the dimensions, skips over galactic superclusters and gives space-time a bat with its paw. Meanwhile the cat's body becomes a twitching blancmange; its face goes blank, its jaw sags and its tongue is a pink extrusion.

Here today are cats wholly or partly within this strange supercosmic sleep zone. Scroll and enjoy, but do not operate heavy machinery while doing so.

Daisy (left) and Kawaii are flattened into cat-shaped cutouts.

Safety, sun and fleece are the ingredients of bliss for sleepy Eddie.

Hamish and Fergus enjoy the sweetest repose.

Sleep is a crafty assailant who is liable to strike even while you are standing. Gary (left) and Pearl have been taken by surprise.

The finest place to sleep is on dad's lap. Xena snoozes in loving arms.

Sparky has had it, and so has the lap owner. Why? It's Christmas Day.

Gypsy looks as though she might actually soak into the soil.

Preparatory to napping, Bette folds herself around a chair leg. Maybe she's worried about slipping if the world suddenly turns on its side.

Chilli (left) embraces slumber; Karma 'roaches'; Molly is a loaf of luxury.

Ella rests handsomely. This gorgeous Burmese has been featuring on Furry Friday for many years.

Luna and Lucifer are siblings who often check up on each other.

Ernesto and Rosa are another pair of siblings, and though they seem peaceful, I'm told they are 'roost-ruling thieves and bandits'.

Taco plumbs the very depths of sleep.

Finn readies himself for sleep in his window hammock.

Monty reacts to the serene and restful patterning of his blanket.

KC (left) and Pippin settle in for a long rest on conveniently opened newspapers.

Arlo (left) collapses on his crate. Miss Billie teeters on a stool.

GP waits for the photographic interruption to cease.

If necessary, Ghanima can convert herself into a round peg for a round hole.

Bleps at bedtime: Luna (left), Trevor and Kebab.

It's Bette again, this time testing the theory that yawns are contagious. Are you infected?

Leo is set for a long, warm journey to the land of nod.

Titan prefers not to be disturbed.

Tigga, Cheech and Dini hold a slumber party.

Luna lives glamorously and sleeps cute.

Furry Friday regular Felix is out for the count.

Chloe (left) and Tigger deliver a couple of jaw-breaking yawns.

Gentle sleepers: Chester (left) and Fen achieve enlightenment.

I can almost hear Raffy's slow breaths.

Chelsea's dreams take her light years away.

Mary is that special thing, a foster fail. She's more likely to be greeted as Bo-Bary or Purrmonster than by her official name.

The look on Carumba's face reminds me of work meetings that I've been to. Suddenly, you just can't keep your eyes focused...

Greta is a Miradoll – a combination of Ragdoll, Birman, Persian and British Shorthair.

Greebo achieves an enviably deep sleep.

Finlay found the carpet just too inviting.