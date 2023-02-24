Furry Friday: Cats in the doze zone

If there really are multiple universes – and some very clever people say there might be – then at least one of them is the universe where cats go to sleep.
Because when a cat sleeps, it's not really in our universe. Rather, as sleep descends, the feline soul sashays across the dimensions, skips over galactic superclusters and gives space-time a bat with its paw. Meanwhile the cat's body becomes a twitching blancmange; its face goes blank, its jaw sags and its tongue is a pink extrusion.
Here today are cats wholly or partly within this strange supercosmic sleep zone. Scroll and enjoy, but do not operate heavy machinery while doing so.
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!
