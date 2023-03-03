Furry Friday: Dogs pause

We all need our quiet moments. To breathe and gather ourselves, to regain focus when things are hectic, to ground our wayward minds.
Or, who knows, to take a few minutes to look at photos of animals? That's the idea of Furry Friday: to interrupt our stresses and remind ourselves that in a complicated world, there are some things that are wholly good, namely the pets we share our homes with, and the pets that fill our memories.
Today's collection is of dogs caught in their own quiet moments. What's on their minds? Nothing serious, that's for sure. So scroll, enjoy, and share a quiet, unserious moment with a bunch of happy dogs.
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!
