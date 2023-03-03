Furry Friday: Dogs pause

Bailey prepares for a business meeting. Can he close the deal?

We all need our quiet moments. To breathe and gather ourselves, to regain focus when things are hectic, to ground our wayward minds.

Or, who knows, to take a few minutes to look at photos of animals? That's the idea of Furry Friday: to interrupt our stresses and remind ourselves that in a complicated world, there are some things that are wholly good, namely the pets we share our homes with, and the pets that fill our memories.

Today's collection is of dogs caught in their own quiet moments. What's on their minds? Nothing serious, that's for sure. So scroll, enjoy, and share a quiet, unserious moment with a bunch of happy dogs.

Kora (left) and Coco take stock of the year so far. Being dogs, they're optimistic about what's next.

Ruby (left) plays that classic game: No Take, Only Throw. Ted is ready for a walk but, you know, no hurry.

Alfie (left) insists on taking a stick as company on all his walks. Molly prefers a carrot – if conversation wanes, she can eat it.

In a lounge, one lounges. So say Bonnie (left) and Peggy.

Clover, Missy, Neeko and Krystal are of one mind. But what is it?

Thirteen-year-old Molly (left) still gets a lot out of life. Mr Guinness does too, but he's less demonstrative about it.

Nebula (left) takes a break from her game to check in with her coach. Betsy tests her agility.

Unless you can deadlift 71 kilograms, Nox is staying right where he is.

Paws for thought: Bumblebee (left) and Barney assess the situation.

Riley sports his new tailored look, thanks to the groomer at his daycare centre. Mascara? No, it's all natural.

Dexter (left) is a coil of happy energy. Lyra is a smudge of softness.

Lots of youngsters in today's edition. Kai is learning how agreeable it is, when the sun shines, to have a black coat.

Everything about Oken (left) and Abby is soft – except their sharp gaze.

Morrie (left) and Bea flop where they drop.

Peppa helps, as best she can, with hanging some lights.

At 10 weeks old, Alfie has scarcely had time to wear the pinkness off his paws.

Handsome and loyal: Drake (left) and Diesel, whose owner describes him as a Mastador.

Sassy (left) and Gary would both fit in your pocket – and still leave room for your phone.

Once you've filled your pocket, Toto (left) and Lizzie will fit in your wallet.

'What next, boss?' Archie (left) and Gaia look to you for leadership.

Newt has a gentle, rumpled charm. I can imagine him managing a secondhand book store.

Walnut, also known as Wally, is a peaceful presence.

Handsome Badger is working out how to use his extraordinarily athletic body.

Frosty grabs her daily dose of vitamin D.

Rupert and Roco are next-door neighbours who hold conversations through the fence. Every now and then they get together for a play date, when they can indulge their shared passion for getting dirty.

Nico is still trying to deal with it being March already.

Daisy, a 14-year-old tripod spoodle, loves to grab a snuggle in her mum's bed before it gets made.

Milo spends quiet time with his most trusted toy.

Molly Moo closed her mouth slightly too early.

Moose plays with a favourite toy, the lazy way.

Alfie and Arlo are brothers, growing up together.

Poppy (left) and Neo are super-huggable. RIP Neo.

Furry Friday says welcome back to Bowser, a sassy lad who's appeared a few times.

Blue makes his Furry Friday debut with possibly the sweetest face you'll see today.

Drake takes a break that he hopes will involve a belly rub.

Yogi contemplates the state of the galaxy.