Furry Friday: Complicatedly red

Many would say that Klaus is the classic (or should that be klassic?) ginger – fully covered in fiery finery and just about as magnificent as it's possible to be.

Have you ever seen one of those viral graphics showing rows of photos of toast or tea or steak, and asking which is the "ideal" shade? There's no right answer – it's all a matter of taste.

Likewise with ginger cats. There are countless shades and degrees of ginger in a cat, from a spicy sprinkling on an otherwise white cat, through to orange hues so intense that it's wise to wear shades to view them.

All, to my mind and for the purposes of today's collection, count as "ginger cats". Rich russets, gleaming bronzes and delicious caramel dollops all make the cut. Scroll, and bask in their heat!

Freddy's shade is so delectably nuanced, he has to leave some samples of it on the table cloth.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Love Furry Friday? Get New Zealand's cutest pets delivered straight to your inbox each week, with the Furry Friday newsletter. Editor Nick Barnett serves up the finest photos of your domestic friends, as well as giveaways, extra pet stories and photos and updates on the life of Riley, Nick's dog.

Ginger was a feral who took a few years to trust and be trusted. He's now treasured, and I'm told that no human visits to the emergency department – for treatment of scratches and bites – have been needed for years.

Ginger Puss, also known as GP, leaves no doubt who's master of the back yard.

This showy guy has the wonderful name of Ambrose.

Anyone for ginger loaf? Jasper looks tasty.

More loaf, vicar? This brand is called Timmy.

Gwen makes a sunny day even brighter.

Someone spilled a bucket of pumpkin spice latte – oh, it's just Kira sunning herself.

Garden gods: Odin (left), Jelly and Fred are perfect soft landscaping.

Nala demonstrates that, with claws suitably sharpened, she could scale Everest.

Casually terrific: Jack and Pussnboots (left) and Titten offer their services as house-staging accessories.

Hamish and fergus are brothers in arms.

Asher (left) and Millie are creative: they like to explore new ways of neither standing nor lying down.

Real cats have curves, thinks Toru.

People with grand homes and dramatic tastes used to have a carved roaring lion built into the foot of the stairs. Toby is just as dramatic, if less fierce.

Second views of today's stars Freddy (left) and Klaus, because why not?

Archie (left), Thomas and Princey let their eyes upstage their stunning coats.

Meet 14-year-old Tommy, who was taken in as a foster kitten – and never left. Don't you like that story?

Emmett (left) dreams of world domination and how deliciously fulfilling it would be. Indy keeps a lookout over the garden.

The gift of gingeriness touched Max Purrstappen (left) with a few light brushstrokes; Phoebe was dunked in it; Nacho copped a light sprinkling.

Colby got into a fight but he's okay. It's only for while that he has to suffer the Cone of Minor Discomfort.

Which cat owner has never stared in wonder at their pet gently grooming its face? Not Jelly's (left), and not Fanta's.

Archie (left) and Eevee show why orange is the new black.

Milo (left) and Jelly reminisce, before remembering that the past is pretty much the same as the present, at least for them.

Caramel reminds me of hokey pokey ice cream. Do they still have that?

Tiger (left) and Parker are not your nomal flesh and blood cats. They consist of candyfloss and vapour.

No, honestly, Phinneas would love you to continue telling your story.

Loki shuns the glare of publicity.

'Yeah, nah,' say Toby (left) and Felix.

Handsome Harry is much loved, and loving by nature.

It's Princey again, thids time acting out the phrase 'basket of cute'. It isn't a phrase? Well it should be.