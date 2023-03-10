Furry Friday: Complicatedly red

Have you ever seen one of those viral graphics showing rows of photos of toast or tea or steak, and asking which is the "ideal" shade? There's no right answer – it's all a matter of taste.
Likewise with ginger cats. There are countless shades and degrees of ginger in a cat, from a spicy sprinkling on an otherwise white cat, through to orange hues so intense that it's wise to wear shades to view them.
All, to my mind and for the purposes of today's collection, count as "ginger cats". Rich russets, gleaming bronzes and delicious caramel dollops all make the cut. Scroll, and bask in their heat!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!
