Furry Friday: Elasti-cats

Cleo possesses the spine of one's dreams. Tough yoga poses are nothing to her.

Am I happy being human? Yes I am. Are there times I'd like to be a cat? Yes there are. Which times are those? Let me tell you.

It's when I see a cat arching, curving or twisting its body as though its spine were made of modelling clay. It's when I behold a cat's effortless athleticism, its preposterous flexibility, its ease in its own body, and my seized-up human muscles are put to shame. That is when I wish I were a cat.

Well, I can't be a cat. But I could stretch a whole lot more than I do. So as inspiration to me and any of you who also need more flexibility in your lives, I present today's collection: stretched-out, corkscrewed or folded up cats. Scroll and enjoy!

A human's work space is Elijah's yoga mat.

Bella becomes a luxuriant pretzel.

Honey tucks her first-class body into an economy space.

Looking at Nermal is like trying to figure out an MC Escher drawing.

Hello I must be going, says Harley.

Meiji in the sun is a working definition of bliss.

'Open up your chest,' the personal trainer shouts. Georgie shows how it's done.

Pumpkin could see the back of his head if he really tried.

Klaus limbers up for an onerous session of doing nothing.

Smudge is a clever cat. She can walk away from herself and be back before she's been anywhere.

Emmett has deactivated his skeletal system.

Teddie is fully aware of his magnificence.

A cushion exploded. Oh no, it's just Leo.

Robbie reveals his tripod status, plus other things.

Sushi Cat practises a reverent version of the Child's Pose.

Peter (left) and Starbuck have no you-know-whats left to give.

It's just a wave to the left ... (Louie)

... and a twist to the right. (Henry)

Greta gives the corpsiest corpse pose you'll ever see. The eyes are an indispensable part of the technique.

Lexi and Otis need more space if they're going to work out at the same time.

Captain Jack emulates one of the lesser-known letters of the Greek alphabet.

The important thing about the savasana posture, says Tigger, is to take up as much of the couch as possible.

Andy and Biffo cat-spead, and I don't know where to look.

Jasper (left), Eddie and Jenks release their quads, and I don't know where to look.

Kereru is a little teapot, short and stout.

Poised and deliberate, Glitch (left) and Marley are masters of the gentle discipline of tai chi.

Dick (left) and Otto have turned to liquid.

Arlo (left) and Lily look as though they've been pegged out to dry.

Percy (left) experiences a setback in her pole-dancing progress. Ryder stretches and ventilates himself simultaneously.

Paws to the sky: The relaxed stylings of Winston (left), Biscuit and BMO.

The feline hokey-cokey: You put your right leg in (Lulu), you put your right leg out (Kitty), you put your privates on display and shake them all about (Zeus).