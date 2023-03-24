Furry Friday: Elasti-cats

Am I happy being human? Yes I am. Are there times I'd like to be a cat? Yes there are. Which times are those? Let me tell you.
It's when I see a cat arching, curving or twisting its body as though its spine were made of modelling clay. It's when I behold a cat's effortless athleticism, its preposterous flexibility, its ease in its own body, and my seized-up human muscles are put to shame. That is when I wish I were a cat.
Well, I can't be a cat. But I could stretch a whole lot more than I do. So as inspiration to me and any of you who also need more flexibility in your lives, I present today's collection: stretched-out, corkscrewed or folded up cats. Scroll and enjoy!
