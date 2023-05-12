Furry Friday: Dogs in, dogs out

Yesterday, for the first time in six months, I lit the fire. Within seconds, even before the flames had properly caught, my tiny but determined dog was elbowing me out of the way to take his place on the hearth.

Dogs are not silly. Well, they are silly, but they're not stupid. They understand the joys of trail, turf, beach and mud, but they also know the sensible pleasures of indoor life – such as a cushion in front of a wood burner on a day in May when a blessed run of 20-degrees-plus days finally ends.

So today we pay tribute to those two canine pleasures: fun and comfort. And how sometimes, like yesterday, you have to choose one over the other. Scroll, and enjoy the dogs!

Larry loves the scenery but sometimes forgets to look in the right direction.

The bigger the lawn, the more contented Bear (left) and Nico are.

The smells, the scrunch of leaves under your butt, the autumn sun – Echo (left) and Kimber appreciate the joys of walkies in May.

Skye (left) and Bailey maintain some dog-show form during their outings.

Hey, where did my paw-prints go? Floki treads the soggy beach sand.

Now that's a scene to end a movie: hero Newt gazes off into the distance after defeating evil and saving the world.

Albert fulfils his part of the game. Now it's your turn.

Rocky belongs to a builder who's doing renovations at a Furry Friday reader's home. He's a good boy, staying in dad's van on site. His reward is a visit to the park.

Panda's a young thing, still getting used to deploying that athletic body of hers.

Who stayed up to watch the coronation? Dave, Dylan, Dobby, Ellie and Hearty did. Well. they slept through it, but they were dressed for the occasion.

Don't stand too far back from Yoyo (left) and Gary, as you won't see them. And who wants that?

Renzo (left) and Obi are experienceing their very first autumn, and taking it all in their tiny stride.

Spot the family resemblance: Rylee is the spitting image of her dad, Theo, right down to those shrewd eyes.

At night, Zara favours a jacket and blankets. But if the day brings any sun, she's out in it, heating up that glossy coat.

Ollie looks around for anyone – anyone! – who might venture to take her stick. Go on, she dares you!

How could we leave out the ever-smiling Billy and Maggie? They're so sunny-natured they wouldn't mind – but the rest of us would miss out.

Hugo has encountered the downside of the outside. I hope he doesn't mind a bath and an evening swaddled in a towel.

Abby and Jäger are finished (for today) with hooning around on the beach. A warm indoor evening beckons.

Ripley (left) and Ellie give off vibes of the Force in their fleecy priestly robes.

Ah, a new joy begins! Archie (left) and Whisky get as close as they can to that sacred heat source. Whisky has his mum's jersey on.

The scene yesterday, just after I lit the fire. Riley took no time to hog it. Luckily he's not psychiatrically affected by the crazy rug under him – which I crafted myself when at intermediate school.

Coby's close to the fire. I think he melted a bit.

A warm carpet is the best place to play on, reckon Bailey (left) and Bella.

Having furniture is so useful – it stops Maple from sliding awy completely.

Two more who got dolled up for coronation day: bow-tied Tonk (left) and housemate Poppy. Don't try to anoint them, because they hate that.

Jack (left) is as smooth as a gravy sandwich. Sam's moustache looks like a pair of splendid water features.

Bear (left) tries to take stock of his day so far. Ollie considers the latest headlines and decides, on balance, to think about food instead.

Haggis first appeared on Furry Friday five years ago. Now he's 16 and going strong. Say 'hi' to him, but these days you have to speak loudly.

Ernie lives in a fair and humane home – i.e. he's allowed on the bed.

Yogi has found his posi for the day – a warm place to tuck his muzzle.

Poppy has a pudding paw that's just begging to be squeezed. But let's wait till he's woken up.

Finn dreams of a place where she can play real games with her favourite toy.

Georgie and Ellie snuggle up. Don't you love how a dog's eye follows you around the room?

Home comforts are so, well, comfortable for Butzi (left) and Franco.

Hold his plush toy close. He's a five-year-old Lowchen-Poodle cross.

Baxter is on the edge of sleep. If you look at this photo for long, you will be too.