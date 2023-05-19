Furry Friday: Grumpy cats

I've shown you in the past that cats are adorable, loving, classy and fun-loving. But sometimes, a cat can be a tough nut – a being who can be hard to please, wilful or uncooperative.
At least it looks that way. In many photos I see of cats, they emanate – how shall I say it? – certain of the less celebrated human emotional states. There may be, in a cat's posture and expression, a certain judgmental vibe. An air of obstinacy. A touch of exasperation. Even, dare I say it, a hint of sarcasm.
Am I imagining it? Have a look yourself at today's collection of readers' pet photos – they feature cats who seem distinctly displeased with their current situation.
