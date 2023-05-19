Furry Friday: Grumpy cats

'I see – wine. And food. So where's mine?' (Snifter)

I've shown you in the past that cats are adorable, loving, classy and fun-loving. But sometimes, a cat can be a tough nut – a being who can be hard to please, wilful or uncooperative.

At least it looks that way. In many photos I see of cats, they emanate – how shall I say it? – certain of the less celebrated human emotional states. There may be, in a cat's posture and expression, a certain judgmental vibe. An air of obstinacy. A touch of exasperation. Even, dare I say it, a hint of sarcasm.

Am I imagining it? Have a look yourself at today's collection of readers' pet photos – they feature cats who seem distinctly displeased with their current situation.

'Honestly, this dining table is like ice to my butt. How about a table cloth?' (Ada)

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

'This place is so over-decorated. All that's needed on this dresser is me, plus a warm thing for me to sit on.' (Annie)

'Fiends – they got my crate out so they can take me to the vet. I must hatch a counterplot.' (Max)

'Absolutely no food in this room. I'm just very disappointed.' (Ash)

'What, not more modern art? You know very well I'm traditional in my tastes.' (CrazyCat)

'This place needs a more vibrant range of toys.' (Jess)

'No, of course your bum doesn't look big in that.' (Chunk, Earl Grey, Scout)

'It's at least an hour since we last ate. When will this gruesome nightmare ever end.' (Chloe, Archie, Smudge)

'Oh, you wish to use the basin? No.' (Surly)

'Of course I won't make eye contact with you. I'm much too magnificent.' (Tor)

'Okay, so when does it fly me off to somewhere more interesting?' (Thomas)

'Too much green stuff around here. Not enough meaty bites.' (Dolly, Felix, Twiggy)

'Oh, you wish to place something in the cupboard? No.' Clyde.

'I need more gravy in my life. And meaty bites.' (GP)

'Oh, you wish to use the table? No.' (Coco)

'Oh, you wish to stand up/use the piano stool? No, and no.' (Freya, Albie)

'Oh, you wish to complete the puzzle? No. And not that one either.' (Mango, Chloe)

'It rolled all the way over there. Could you bring it a little closer?' (Nova)

'No really, we love you, we do. But there are currently no meaty bites.' (Piper, Willow, Valen)

'No, please go on. I love hearing about the Budget.' (Paddy)

'I honestly have no idea what happened to your lunch. Maybe a dog stole it.' (Sausage)

'To you it's a foodstuff, to me it's an enemy to be vanquished.' (Snowy)

'You're going to vacuum the room? I find that very unsatisfactory.' (Monty)

'I need to practise squinting more. It'll enhance my mystique.' (Eddie)

'It's grim what's happening to the price of pet food.' (Monty, Columbus, Fig)

'You shut the door. You. Shut. The. Door.' (Taco)

'Yet again, they're playing Metallica. I must plot revenge.' (Leroy)

'Whoa, that's a no-go zone.' (Snowy)

'I'm gonna stare at that heat pump till they turn it on.' (Oscar)

'Is it too much to ask that the clothes rack be assembled correctly?' (Heidi)

'What, a house guest? I'm staying here.' (Sylvie)

'I can't believe he didn't use me as this week's cover-cat.' (Cleo)

'I can't believe they're watching the Kardashians again.'' (Ice)

'Oh great, she's been eating garlic.' (Monty)