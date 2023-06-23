Furry Friday: Looking our way

Dachshunds and other long-muzzled dogs have a certain solemn way of looking at you, with their noses pointing down like a Womble's. Bertie is a looker in both senses.

When I wake up in the morning, I rub my eyes and pretty soon have a look for Riley. He's never far away, because he sleeps on the bed. But whenever I finally focus my eyes on him, I realise he's already looking at me.

Rosie wants to thank you, earnestly, for this Lamb Chop toy. It's the best!

Furry

Friday New Zealand’s cutest pets in your inbox Sign up now

Almost every time I glance at Riley, he's watching me. His chin may be down on his blanket or he may be oriented toward the window to watch goings-on outside – but he's always looking back at me. I suppose he's interested in what I might do: fetch him a treat, take him for a walk. I don't feel I merit all the attention, but I like it. I like his frank vigilance and all his optimism.

Today's collection is of dogs glancing our way. They look at us in all kinds of ways, but however they do it, we remain fully looked at. Scroll, but don't trip on the stares.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Please, says Peppa (left). Pretty please, says Ernie. Oh go on, insists Bella.

That wild look when a dog has hold of the other end of the rope. Bella (left) and Renzo are lost in the game.

Newt (left), Alfie and Dougal demonstrate three tactics for winning attention: smile, look attentive, lean.

Sam wants you to know how much pride he takes in his work.

Daisy's face says 'May I stay on Nana's lap for the rest of my life?'

Couch companions: Woody (left) invites you to take a seat, over there; Kahlua and Kimber get up close for a chat.

Gary's eyes carry that ancient message: 'Hey mum, dad, look at me! Uh, how do I get down?'

Ivar's glance warns that you might want to shift as he's built for speed, not steering.

Happy eagerness is written all over the faces of Jesse and Lani. Both are aged 10 and fetchingly flecked with grey.

'Hey, you could, I don't know, throw a toy from there? Or some treats? I shouldn't have to think of every detail.' Pleading poses from Jack, Rosie and Skye.

The unmistakable gaze of playfulness – here modelled by Kimber.

Another Wombley look, this time from Dexter (left). Harry is sweetly attentive. RIP Harry.

Milo loves toast, so subtlety has gone out the window.

Zara can track every movement in the room without needing to lift her nearly-13-year-old head.

Ranger's eyes follow you around the room.

Soulful stares: Luna (left) and Murphy seem to see deep within you.

Moose welcomes you to the play zone. My dog loves it when I join him on the floor – he thinks I'm joining in his game, and he gets all excited.

One of the best things about winter is heat-cuddles with your pet. Here's Milo, up close.

Bella fights off sleep to check on something that's happening nearby. That third eyelid that dogs have is called the nictitating membrane.

Cobwebs? Nonsense, says Remmy (left), I have nothing on my face. Meanwhile Daisy sees the world in a whiskery frame.

When eyes don't do the trick, deploy the paws. Lyra could easily get her own way.

Maddie lives the best life – all the comforts, and naps whenever she wants them.

If there's something going on, Moose wants to be part of it. RIP Moose.

That look a dog gives you when it's deep in chew-mode – distracted yet focused, with unnecessary functions powered down. This is Bailey.

You catch Billie's eye, and for a moment her attention shifts away from the leaf she was chewing. But only for a moment...

Maia soaks her trim self in the sun. There's room for another on the couch.

Who me, muddy? Nico (left) and Joe are baffled at the suggestion.

Puppies have their own way of looking at you. It's very sweet, but with a touch of ... 'dimness' is the wrong word. 'Naivety', perhaps. Anyway, Bear (left) and Bendix are a feast for our human eyes.

Scruffy (left), Chocco and Daisy unleash the Kitchen Look.

This is Mr Guinness's favourite place. Absolutely nobody can see him there.

Ruby is a five-year-old Miniature Fox Terrier with a delectable face and her very own blanket.

Subtle? Not very. Yoyo (left) and Bussy keep their eyes on the prize.

No, Tonk isn't asking to be set free. He's clambered up on the table and now awaits customer service.

Peggy (left) and Bodhi make it clear that if you're planning a trip, they expect to be taken along.