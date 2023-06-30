Furry Friday: Feline espionage

Has it ever occurred to you that cats are spying on us? No, of course it hasn't. But I am here today to plant this subversive thought-seed in the fertile soil of your Friday mind.
Of course they spy. Look at the size of their eyes! And ears! And look at how smart they are, but also how suspiciously skilled, sometimes, at hiding their cleverness. Above all, witness how fiendishly effective they are at organising the world around them so it perfectly suits their agenda.
It's all spycraft. And as further evidence, I offer a collection of cats caught on camera engaging in their spying art. Scroll, but don't be fooled!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!