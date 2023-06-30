Furry Friday: Feline espionage

Undetected, Gracie sees all and reports it to her spymasters.

Has it ever occurred to you that cats are spying on us? No, of course it hasn't. But I am here today to plant this subversive thought-seed in the fertile soil of your Friday mind.

Of course they spy. Look at the size of their eyes! And ears! And look at how smart they are, but also how suspiciously skilled, sometimes, at hiding their cleverness. Above all, witness how fiendishly effective they are at organising the world around them so it perfectly suits their agenda.

It's all spycraft. And as further evidence, I offer a collection of cats caught on camera engaging in their spying art. Scroll, but don't be fooled!

Claudia is cunningly concealed, the better to monitor human activity.

Lift your duvet – there's probably a cat like Ale under there.

Squeakles (left) is scarcely visible on the yarn shelf. Molly is gathering intel on your towel situation.

Smudge (left) and Poppy know more about the content of these cupboards than their supposed owners do.

Graceful and subtle, agents Blaze (left), Woody and Bilbo observe events from elevated places.

Cleo is placed for optimum scrutiny opportunities.

So casual, so cunning: Harry Tama (left) and Bruce keep watch from a distance.

For Snowy (left), Juno and Freya, vegetation provides effective cover.

Almost unnoticed among the reflections, Tybalt monitors events.

Karma has seen you. She will carefully record your movements, probably, a bit later.

Princess Zelda spies from her hide, which additionally and coincidentally is a comfortable place on a cold morning.

Jafa checks for flaws in the polished surface, finds none.

Bellatrix (left) and Anzac were snapped as they left their observation posts. Sprung!

Azlin keeps a low profile, albeit poorly camouflaged.

Your every word is being monitored by the mostly hidden Rocket.

Admit it, you had to look for ages to see Willow.

And this time you would never know that Willow is in the room.

Squint and you'll see Washington, cunningly named after the place where the CIA is based.

Speak up, Raven can't quite hear.

Beanz is astonished at what she's hearing. But as a professional, she remains silent.

Milo is equipped with super-long-range recording devices.

Theo is the cat who knew too much.

Greta is the cat who came in from the cold.

Greta again. She is the mistress of the cosy spyhole.

Brave Bagheera must keep very still, lest he betray his hiding place.

Felix cares little for your privacy. Information is the priority.

Princey's tail is a challenge to conceal.

Stella (left) and Maisie are masters of disguise. It's uncanny!

Miss Sass is fully on to you. Just wait till she informs her handler.

Aha! Dave has just heard some crucial information.

Nova can spy at a variety of angles.

Careful what you say – Molly (left) and Maggie are plants.

Twiggy (left) and Winston are perfectly placed to hear all your secrets.

Bonnie Wee Lass is completely undetectable, apart from three fluffy inches of her.

William (left), Paris, Rocky and Loco demonstrate the real reason cat doors have windows.