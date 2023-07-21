Furry Friday: Cats are weird

Jasper packs himself securely for delivery. But does he have any stamps?

Cats are many things: athletic, beautiful, self-possessed, dignified. But they're also a bit weird.

Weird in the sense of being quirky, unpredictable and fun. They make us smile, sometimes laugh out loud, with the things they get up to, and into, and on top of. And the serious look on their faces makes it even more fun to witness – like watching a deadpan comedian doing pratfalls.

Today's collection of readers' photos is of cats getting themselves into places and situations that fully illustrate the weirdness of the species. If you've ever lived with a cat, I'm sure you'll find a lot of familiar scenarios among them. Scroll and enjoy!

Jinx reclines on a mattress of onions. Did we mention that cats are weird?

Thanks to all for submitting photos.

Fitting is not the most important thing. It's more about the intention and the effort, says Scout.

Saffron has been on a catnip bender. Let this be a warning to you.

Zoe tipped out all her toys and instead made for mum's shoes. Where she passed out.

Bobby is serene and composed as he shreds a roll of toilet paper. No point in looking undignified, after all.

Billy is a master of camouflage. See how he melts into his surroundings.

One of the most famous feline habits is placing yourself on top of, or in the way of, whatever your human wishes to gain access to. As demonstrated here by Bilbo (left), Monty and Parker.

Ed (left), Moo Moo and Chester don their finest 'bag face' as they take occupancy.

Cats are celebrated for being demure and tasteful at all times. Gigi (left), Buddy and Sasha are all class.

You may think it's only 3pm and therefore much too early for the cats' dinner. But siblings Gus, Jett and Felix would like to present a petition to the contrary.

Sometimes you just have to turn to the wall and stare. Bruce (left) and Percy find it counters stress.

Louie feels the need to explore. What are the odds she can do it without knocking anything valuable over?

Good gardening to you: Gin (left) finds the Buddha's lap to be divinely comfortable; Dudley savours the Vegepod's climate; Tia asesses garden work so far.

Do you like your gym workouts and carpentry projects to be undisturbed? Too bad if you have a cat. Harry (left) and Heidi are here to watch and critique.

Correct protocol in a cat-resident home is to lower the seat but keep the lid up. Gabe (left) and Ralph appreciate your compliance.

Rat the cat is obliged to try out all storage spaces.

Ralph (left) makes his second appearance today, this time testing the comfort rating of a leaf rake. Meanwhile Blaze plays war games in a snazzy cat-tank.

Because it's there: Winston scales the clothes rack from its exposed north face.

Misty keeps an eye on her flock. She is their role model.

No one's bath time is complete without an audience and commentary. Monty (left) and Loki and Titan are happy to oblige.

Myrtle (left) and Loki just want to keep you near.

For Pippi, the grass catcher is a cosy capsule hotel.

Shelf help: Kiri (left) and Finny have some suggestions for dinner.

Ralph (again) does that extremely feline thing: helping complete a jigsaw by getting on top of it.

Chiddly Diddly (left) and Chili practise lap gymnastics.

Miss Piper (left) and Lexie adore a bin roll. By the way, those are different containers and different homes.

A classic cat weirdness: the earnest occupancy of shopping bags. Monty (left) and Two are right into it.

Cookie has figured out one way of keeping insulated from the cold this winter.

One of the weirdest things in a cat's life is the zoomies. Frida Kahlo is currently in the grip of this phenomenon.

Karma is coming for you. (That's Karma the cat, by the way.)

Bear is spokescat for a cows' collective. They wish to institute good-faith bargaining.

Nero can't see why a salad bowl shouldn't be repurposed as affordable accommodation.

Miss Billie (left) and Starbuck are perfectly well adjusted, thank you.

Percy loves to explore the garden and bring a little of it back afterwards.