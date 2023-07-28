Furry Friday: Four-legged optimists

For an insight into the dog spirit, check out the face of Millie. She's determined to take a big bite out of life.

It's wet and cold. Lots of us are doing it hard and we could all do with something to cheer us up. So on your behalf I have commissioned a poll, asking the dogs of the nation: "How are you doing?"

Those that responded to my survey came back with a strong majority stating, "Not too bad, thanks." Which I admit is the result I expected and intended, because dogs are always looking on the good side. They are optimism on four legs.

For proof of that assertion, take a look today at my focus group – a representative sample of dogs getting on joyfully with their lives and fulfilling their great purpose of making the world better. Scroll, and feel your own optimism rise!

That grass is crisp and cold but it doesn't chill Wicket's fun.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

For Nico, the way to handle any obstacle is to run right through it.

Here's a bunch of dogs at my local park (Riley with his back to the camera) engaged in a strange, pagan dance.

Rusty greets the sunrise with a grin. He's been appearing on Furry Friday since 2014 and long may he do so.

The sun is shining on Auckland and for the time being it's not raining. Izzie is out savouring the day.

Hope springs eternal in the canine breast: Frankie (left) and Floki are big believers in sharing.

Civilised snack: Freddy is a 14-month-old Boxer with refined tastes.

Here's another Furry Friday star since 2014: Ciccio. He has big Spaniel eyes, ears and smile.

Hello up there in human-land! Goose (left) and Tui and Gibson send a sunny greeting.

DaisyBelle (left) and Mika are on a roll.

Rosie plays hard and, uh, plays hard. That's her job.

Tess and Jake (left) play snowballs; Bully and Frankie are bookends; Newt and Annie get on a playful wavelength.

Mia (left) and Loki aren't looking for a handout. No, they're simply playing a supervisory role.

On a cold morning, Sophie and Millie (left) vote to stay in bed. But Billy and Maggie adore fresh air.

Ossy and Luca are your local Neighbourhood Watch. It's a still photo yet I seem to see both those tails wagging!

Luna (left) is a lap dog who might be bidding for a game. Poppy soaks in what sun is available.

If it's winter and there's a mat available, all dogs seem to congregate there (I know mine does). These rug addicts are Pearl and Tui. Keep an eye out for Pearl further down today's collection.

This guest room comes with tasteful decor and an Afghan accessory named Banzé.

Here's a smaller accessory, named Tova.

You can tell that Bentley is well loved: he didn't tuck himself in.

Small wonders: Toby (left) and Honey are unfeasibly adorable.

Bertie is playful. If my experience of Dachshunds is anything to go by, Bertie's toy, being largely intact, must be brand new.

Taylor's pretty but she's tough too: she came through a life-threatening neurological disease like a champ.

Rudy (left) and Pleiades ensure there'll be a bath later.

Two little firecrackers: Yoyo (left) and Bastion. Bastion is what his owner calls a papijack – Papillon plus Jack Russell.

Wolfgang (left) and Cosimo must be having identical dreams.

Frank (left) and Bootsie are heat-blissed.

Dottie and Roddy look as though they can keep a secret.

Bella (left) is your laptop assistant. Daisy loves her toy-slash-pillow.

Remmy (left) has been in an unvacuumed place; Frankie (again) could do with a session next to the heater.

As promised, here's a solo shot of Pearl. I offer hers as the face of the day.

Otis (left) is fur of face; Mr Guinness is newly groomed and boofy-headed.