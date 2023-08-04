Furry Friday: Boudoir buddies

Loki is so grateful. You left such a warm spot just for him.

Your bedroom is a special, personal place – a sanctum, if you will. It's not a place where just anyone is allowed to go. But that's where your cat is.

If you have a cat, then you know what I'm saying. Every room of your home is part of the cat's territory, and that includes the place where you disrobe, sleep, make love, and keep cute stuffed toys that you wouldn't necessarily want your workmates to see.

Today, we enter (by invitation) the bedrooms of the nation to glimpse close-up moments with cats sharing their humans' sleeping spaces. Scroll and enjoy.

Anzac can make the finest bed look even classier.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Zonda is the perfect soft-furnishing accessory. RIP Zonda.

Sisters Audrey and Norma make up an adorable set of comforters.

Congenial company at bedtime: Gin (left), Jay Jay and Tildy.

Hurry up, says Gracie. This bed won't make itself.

Pippy and Joey make waking up worthwhile.

For Panda (left), Mr Ed and Percy, a human bed is an acre of wonderland.

Room for all: Tahi, Rua and Toru snuggle under the supervision of Turtle.

Buster and Bella have left you a quarter of the bed, which is entirely fair in their eyes because they can't do maths.

Who needs to dream when George is your morning reality?

Teddy tries to take up the whole bed top.

Cleo (left) and Eli offer a turn-down service. Actually, that's turn down and get on top.

Minxy is a 13-year-old former rescue cat whose life turned out luxuriously well.

At 16, Ruby needs layers on a cold morning.

Kitty keeps a low profile at the foot of the bed.

Dumbledore likes to read a little before sleeping.

This week has brought some cold mornings. Romeo is good company at such times.

Meet Diego, who has a glorious blanket all to himself.

Earl Grey perfectly suits the muted tones of this room.

Imagine getting a morning wakeup call from Rosie (left), Algernon or Aria. None of them have a snooze button!

Miss Dotti doesn't need anyone to tuck her in – she does it herself.

You think it's your bed, but Tiffany (left) and Ponyo beg to differ.

Ren insists on beauty sleep – 18 hours a day of it. But it gets results.

Miss Billie is an ample British Blue who's always welcome on Furry Friday.

Careful how you flop into bed – Snoopy (left) or Moko may already be there.

Who could resist tucking in Toby while he sleeps? Or giving his hairy paw a squeeze.

Tonka (left), Lulu and Mali are in the land of Nod.

River and Sashenka are retired queens who have bonded and live the best life.

Ruby is an eight-year-old British shorthair with an exquisite face.

Melody's life is peaceful now, but it wasn't always. She was found washed up in the Auckland floods this year, all skin and bone. Now she's in charge of the house, including cats that are many times her size.

This snoozing girl has been given a creative name: Stevie Licks.

Some days, you just don't want to leave the morning cocoon. Elliot feels like that today.

Sylvie opens her eyes long enough to signal 'good morning'.