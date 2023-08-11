Furry Friday: Must love dogs

Eleven-year-old Luca's Rottweiler and Huntaway heritage is there in his gentle expression.

"Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong." So says Unknown, that prolific author of internet memes and mottoes.

And it's true. Every dog is the best, to the humans who love it. My dog, Riley, is informed by me regularly that he is the best boy of all boys, but the compliment does not go to his head. When I see him play at the park with other dogs who may be faster, stronger or rarer of breed, I can acknowledge their qualities but my eyes are always drawn to him. Such is the bond that forms between human and dog.

Many of you know this already. But in case any of you don't yet happen to love a dog, or dogs, I'm going to help you out by supplying you 60 reasons for doing so. Sixty dogs, each of whom is (in some human's eyes) the best. Scroll and enjoy!

Great to see Georgie and Ellie back. Both girls appeared on Furry Friday as puppies a few years ago.

The Force is strong in Billie (left) and Ellie (again).

How can you not smile? Maggie and Billy (left) and Ripley are happiness made flesh.

The venerable Ciccio, 13, can still be seen in his sidecar, despite a few age-related worries.

Bear (left) and Nico will never be far from their human's side.

Rusty (left) and Millie get a lungful of beach air and a tailful of breeze.

These blanket lovers share a name, almost: Benn (left) and Ben.

Obeying Queensberry rules are Maddie and George (left) and Newt and Annie.

Angus needs every centimetre of that chair.

'What's on [well-known streaming platform]?' Billie (left) and Bowie need something a bit more exciting.

Power posers: Bella (left), Taylor and Ava strike a commanding posture.

Clover (left) shines at Tekapo; Tova shivers at the Moeraki boulders.

Lenny (left) and Rebel are intrepid explorers in search of driftwood treasure.

Madigan (left) endures her first snowfall; Sam absorbs the weather.

Neeps (left) checks out some intriguing turf smells; young Ripley stops for a breath.

Vera assists a backyard project. She makes it clear she has exacting standards.

Can't - quite - reach - the - rug. Obi collapses a little short of the destination.

Eight-month-old Benji takes his best toy to bed. That's loyalty.

Riley tries out a new bed by the fire. True story, though: a few minutes later he started pulling it to pieces so it had to be taken away.

River (left) has a smile to settle your nerves. Remmy, meanwhile, makes her Furry Friday debut on the very day she turns two. Happy birthday Remmy!

Rufus is joined by his henchdogs Missy, Krystal and Clover. Not really, though – they're all sweethearts.

Rusty, realising it's dessert time, practises the Paw of Request. If overlooked, it becomes the Paw of Command.

J'aime is a Border Collie-Huntaway cross. Her name is pronounced like 'Gem' and means 'I love' in French. Looking at her, I suspect she's well named.

Here's a couple of baby photos of dogs who appear, a little older, elsewhere in today's collection. That's Obi on the left and Renzo.

Frankie recently acquired a little brother named Bully. They are very much on snuggling terms.

Angels with scruffy faces: Tilly (left), Huxley and Edith.

Renzo (left) and Daisy are Schnauzers who love their toys.

'Come a little closer,' say Polly and Daisy.' We need to get a sniff of you.'

Maddie (left) and Leo unleash full-power cuteness for the camera. They spend the rest of the day practising, you know.

Why is Taylor smiling? Because she has her very own chauffeur.

Honey is currently offline. Please try again later.

Peppa (left) and Echo taste the good life.