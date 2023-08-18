Furry Friday: Cats' sleep journeys

'Turn that sun off,' pleads Parker from his bed in the clothes basket.

How many hours a day does a cat sleep? Twelve? Sixteen? Eighteen? Depends which search engine you ask. But rest assured that "most of the day" would be a true response.

Then answer me this (because Google can't): How many hours a day does a cat spend drowsy, woozy, blinky, yawny and otherwise sleep-adjacent? Lots, I'm prepared to say. For a significant portion of its life, a cat is commuting into, or out of, a state of slumber.

Here today is a collection of cats on or near the edge of sleep. I warn you that photos of sleepy cats constitute a potent sedative, so do not operate heavy machinery while scrolling, and enjoying.

Anja (left) is a composed sleeper. Marley is more exuberant.

Side-sleeping can be tricky for a cat: what do you do with your ear? Chester (left) is still deciding; Kado has gone for the full tuck position.

Meet Hissy, who was the cutest sleeper and an all-round sweetie despite his name – which harked back to his early days as the hissiest member of a feral litter found under a wool shed. RIP Hissy.

Now that the chair has been reoriented to be in the sun, Oliver can get into the serious business of dozing.

Tsqui exposes an acre of Devon Rex tummy to the sun.

If the heating issue is solved, a carpeted floor can be a perfectly acceptable sleeping place – as Beanz (left) and Lilly demonstrate.

Ah, the T-Rex pose – a bit of back, a bit of side and the tiniest of paws. Rocko (left), Chloe and Azzie are experts.

Three approaches to hearth health: Yoda (left), Tsqui and Winston.

For Axel, the draught stopper is a well positioned chaise longue.

I hope Earl Grey doesn't wake up with a crick in his neck and a crease in his face.

Figaro and Smoocher are fantasy accessories for any bedroom.

Clyde is curious, nosy and gregarious, I'm told. His nickname is Chairman Maaaoow, after his vocal demands for attention.

Wilbur's routine on the parallel bars is surely a competition winner.

For Greta (left) and Katie, anything can serve as a pillow, at a pinch.

Jess is positioned to get sun on every hair of her body.

Possibly the most blissful thing you'll see today: Kedi, high on sun.

Combine a heated mat with bright sun and you get this tableau of tiredness, starring Kaly.

Elijah takes a waiting-for-mum-to-finish-her-sewing nap.

Loki is on his way to a deep sleep – so long as that lap doesn't move.

Tosca keeps one eye open, in case someone thinks of tickling her belly. Fool around and find out!

Remy is a pre-welcome mat, not to be trodden on.

If your cat sleeps like this, you know you're doing something right. This is the late Ginger Spice, snoozing with abandon.

Toru (left) and Koa sleep with a paw to the fore.

Medivh has found Nemo – now it's time to dream. 'Medivh' is a powerful character in the World of Warcraft universe.

Yawning yet? Basil and Violet are happy for you to join them in the land of Nod.

Diego has been discovered napping among the curtains. His eyes say 'leave me be'.

Enzo and Arlo drowse in a brotherly way.

When you can't be bothering opening the bag – or if you might not fit – then just use it as a pillow. Miss Billie nods off.

This is a dreamy closeup of Finny's tummy fluff, in case you thought there was something wrong with the focus.

Out for the count: Cleo (left) and Frank.

Mango misinterprets the purpose of a cap.

You can almost hear the soft snoring of Dude (left) and John.