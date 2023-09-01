Furry Friday: Mood-lifting cats

Welcome to September, a month of that brings blossoming trees, daylight saving and, oh hooray, an election campaign. You could say it's a month for optimism tempered by experience.
Definitely in the optimistic column are the nation's beloved domestic cats, who can look forward to more daylight to play in and higher temperatures to bask in. Perhaps, too, owners whose mood lifts a little and who are brighter company?
To add to the sum total of beauty in the world and further the goal of a lifted seasonal mood, I present a selection of readers' cats. On the evidence of these photos, the cats are well loved and live fittingly good lives. Scroll and enjoy!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!