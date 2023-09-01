Furry Friday: Mood-lifting cats

Beginning today's collection is none other than Earl Grey, definitely a member of the Furry Friday nobility.

Welcome to September, a month of that brings blossoming trees, daylight saving and, oh hooray, an election campaign. You could say it's a month for optimism tempered by experience.

Definitely in the optimistic column are the nation's beloved domestic cats, who can look forward to more daylight to play in and higher temperatures to bask in. Perhaps, too, owners whose mood lifts a little and who are brighter company?

To add to the sum total of beauty in the world and further the goal of a lifted seasonal mood, I present a selection of readers' cats. On the evidence of these photos, the cats are well loved and live fittingly good lives. Scroll and enjoy!

According to her two-legged assistant, Tabitha is a loving rascal.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Ozzy and Luca are hypnotised, and hypnotising.

Life is twice as good with a pet. If you have two, the quality of your life is cubed. Here are life enhancers Gianni and Gigi (left) and Hazel and Luna.

Hugo (left), Tigger and Harrison bring spirit and style to the world.

Pause to admire the full, handsome extent of Ralph.

Loki (left), Harry, Caramba and Tess call on you to lift your sights, seize the day, and fill the food bowl.

Let's have no misbehaviour in this neighbourhood. Eddie is on duty.

Being elevated makes life more interesting. Here are the favoured perches of Slinkie (left), King Louie, Boss, and Prozac Mothcatcher Speightsbox McSpike.

Like a lone iceberg in a vast sea, Twiggy is conspicuous in the garden.

Look closely: Yoshi (left) and Persphone are delicately reflected in their windows.

Marlowe takes a swipe at an impudent frond.

So splendid, and don't they know it? Ziggy (left), Tiger and Echo.

This seat is profoundly taken, says Nellie.

Poppy pretends he has his own TV show.

Raven gets a little dusted by breeze debris.

You want to sit there? Robbie would like you to reconsider.

Deep and soulful: Tamu (left) and Bronte think ancient thoughts.

Garden guardian Soren gets to lie down on the job.

Cleo (left) and Mary are gorgeous from any angle.

Chilli takes a triumphant stretch on her dad's lap.

From the depths of a tote bag, Tiffany Blue stares at you.

Miss Rosie poses with roses.

Grommit can't remember if the mail comes today, or tomorrow. She doesn't mind waiting.

Silvie's scratching post is looking a little whiskery.

Katie looks as though she's been painted on to the world.

Felix is a troublemaker, I'm told. But he's also cuddly and engages a loud purr mode when on the bed.

Thor and Loki are a couple of Norse guys.

Rosie turns, and sees right into your soul.

Aria is a tiny girl – just 3kg. But she has a huge heart and a sassy streak.

Molly loves spending time in her catio, where she can indulge her birdwatching obsession harmlessly.

For Mickey, sister Mitzi is a convenient pillow.

Harry is descended from SPCA nobility.

Ziggy is resting himself. Tomorrow he takes over the world.

Fluffy has a chinful of bliss.