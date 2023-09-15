Furry Friday: Cats as models

Is it a coincidence that supermodels walk on a, wait for it, "catwalk"? I submit that there is none. I submit that the whole world of modelling is inspired by the cat.
The swish, the sway, the showy stops and turns. The artful angling of heads for the camera, the horizon gaze, the fiery flash and the blue-steel stare. The fake demureness and the bogus soul – it's all quintessentially feline. In my opinion.
But look at the evidence if you doubt me – the 60-plus cats I have tirelessly collaged for your pleasure today. These are cats whose every moment is a pose, whose every move is grist for the camera lens. Scroll and be bewitched.
