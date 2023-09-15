Furry Friday: Cats as models

Oh look, up there. Pepin inclines her head prettily for the hungry camera.

Is it a coincidence that supermodels walk on a, wait for it, "catwalk"? I submit that there is none. I submit that the whole world of modelling is inspired by the cat.

The swish, the sway, the showy stops and turns. The artful angling of heads for the camera, the horizon gaze, the fiery flash and the blue-steel stare. The fake demureness and the bogus soul – it's all quintessentially feline. In my opinion.

But look at the evidence if you doubt me – the 60-plus cats I have tirelessly collaged for your pleasure today. These are cats whose every moment is a pose, whose every move is grist for the camera lens. Scroll and be bewitched.

Head turners: Azzie (left) and Miss Felix Rani make you want to follow their gaze.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

The souls of Felix (left) and Boof are as deep as the sea, even if their minds are currently empty.

Ears, eyes, whiskers and paws all engaged, Aria (left) and Lulu know how stunning they are.

Frank, appraising looks from Catrick Swayze (left) and Charlie.

Handsome George would grace any interior. Note how perfectly positioned he is among soft furnishings.

You want drama? Molly (left), Maxx and Matilda have drama to spare.

Gorgeous from any angle: Robbie (left), Mars and Starbuck.

Titten (left), Ziggy and Raven are effortless eye-catchers.

Monty (left) and Humphrey loosen up with some jaw calisthenics. Don't overdo it, lads.

Whichever way Loki chooses to recline, it will be dramatic.

Cats who look down on us, literally: Enkei (left), Aslan and Cleo.

A lesson on how to stare with charisma: Taco (left), Tabitha and a gorgeous ginger whose name I don't yet know.

Ungainly? Nonsense! Turbo took great care to get into this posture.

When you look to your left, are you presenting your right profile or your left? Shh, don't confuse Zillah (left) and Willow.

The art of sitting on the table is to adopt a sense of entitlement. Xena (left) and Fozzie Murphy know how to do it.

Kura (left), Benson and Otto have the finest of coats. And they know it.

Surprise in their eyes: Titan (left), Cowcat (also known as Cece) and Nox.

The thoughtful effect: Phoebe (left), Marley and Tiffany Blue do their pensive faces.

'What's that thing?' asks Earl Grey. 'It's trying to upstage me. I'll just get rid of it.'

Serafina almost melts into the forest. But then she opens her eyes.

Twiggy is splendour in the grass.

The quiet alertness of Genghis Khan. (Until his collar bell rings.)

Actors and models always look for the light. For Eddie, it's a bit bright.

Elwood (left), Monty and Titten are enigmatic feline Mona Lisas.

Squinchy (left) and Chloe were a few seconds away from being ready for their portraits.

Moriarty is superb. A possibly fun fact about her is that her human mum is an old schoolmate of mine; in a school production of The Wizard of Oz in which I played the Cowardly Lion, she was the Tin Man.

Totally almost ready for their closeups: Larry (left), Whitman and Lottie.

Jeff (left) and Tempest have something mistily mythical about them.

The arresting eyes of Chloe (left) and Sir Alfred Wildacres. (Don't you love some of the names people give their cats?)

It's all about the lighting. Oh, and the subject, who is Coco the Ragdoll.