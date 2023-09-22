Furry Friday: Heart-melting dogs

When you have a dog, you don't just form a bond and then it stays and nothing changes. Well, in a way it does. But I believe that there's at least one moment per day when the bond renews itself.
These are moments when you look at your dog and it's so adorable or so brave or so funny that you fall in love with it all over again. A little Cupid arrow penetrates your heart and you just want to give your dog a hug or squeeze its paw or sigh in wonder at its qualities and spirit and wish it could live forever.
If you've ever felt that way about a dog, today's collection of readers' photos might give your heart a ping. It's a lineup of dogs during (what I personally think is) an especially fetching, heart-squeezing moment. And it's worth remembering that each of today's dogs is, or was, much loved in at least one person's life. Scroll, and melt.
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!