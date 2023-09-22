Furry Friday: Heart-melting dogs

Billy and Maggie are much loved, including by the camera.

When you have a dog, you don't just form a bond and then it stays and nothing changes. Well, in a way it does. But I believe that there's at least one moment per day when the bond renews itself.

These are moments when you look at your dog and it's so adorable or so brave or so funny that you fall in love with it all over again. A little Cupid arrow penetrates your heart and you just want to give your dog a hug or squeeze its paw or sigh in wonder at its qualities and spirit and wish it could live forever.

If you've ever felt that way about a dog, today's collection of readers' photos might give your heart a ping. It's a lineup of dogs during (what I personally think is) an especially fetching, heart-squeezing moment. And it's worth remembering that each of today's dogs is, or was, much loved in at least one person's life. Scroll, and melt.

A droopy tongue is a goofy but lovable feature of the canine species. These saggers are Nico (left) and Remmy.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

I'm a believer in pets being beautiful enough without accessories. But I can't deny that a dog's forbearance during a 'hatting' is a charming thing to see. These troupers are Ranger (left), Jessie and Enzo.

You can almost hear the gentle sigh coming from Dougal (left), Katie and Angus as they settle down to watch what you're up to.

Bear (left) and Blaze are dignified backyard beauties.

The sheepish (should that be doggish?) charm of one who knows he's been caught doing something he shouldn't. This is Bram, foiled in a game of Carpet the House with Toilet Paper.

Murdock wants to know: Just because I emptied a pillow, does that make me a bad person?

Dogs are at their most adorable when getting on well with cats; Charlie (left) is a good boy to pals Scout and Archer. My heart always goes out to dogs milling optimistically in a kitchen, like Benji and Buddy.

Peg would love you to get up and into the day. But if not, may she hop up and join your sleep-in?

A senior dog deserves lots of days in the sun. Piper savours that simple joy.

Zeke (left) gets a bit wind-blown on a walk up to the trig. When it comes to chasing sticks, Marli believes in going big or going home.

Muddiness is right next to happiness for Alfie (left). Yoyo's smile suits the finest scenery.

Bookend besties: Rebel and Jack synchronise their rest after a tiring day.

Martha (left) curls up on a pub chair (nice to find a pub where this can happen). Baer will need armrests and a footrest if she gets any bigger.

Rusty is a happy boy. After a wait while his new home was being renovated, he's now fully in residence and enjoying a fire for the first time in his life.

Betsy (left), Zara and Freddie snooze prettily.

Warning: Momo and Junie may cause your blood-sugar levels to peak.

This is what you call committed, full-hearted sleeping. Newt doesn't do things by halves.

Meet Barclay, demonstrating what is called 'roaching'. I love it when my dog does this – it's such a sign of security and trust. (And a warm room.)

Alfie doesn't want to get up this morning. We relate, Alfie, we relate.

A sweet, quiet moment in Riley's life, and in mine.

Can you hear Tonk gently snoring as he shares a couch with his dad?

Take the spirit of Ruby's smile into the weekend – your health will benefit.

Dexter (left) and Alfie have superb bone structure. Fox Terriers are like lean coils of energy.

Happy travellers: Haggis (left) and Luxy.

Meadow (left) and Gary welcome spectators but not participants.

Obi (left) and Holly float in dreamland.

Admit it, you can't resist these faces and paws. Rosie (left) and Billie.

A few months ago Tiggy fitted perfectly. Nowadays she's bursting the banks of her basket.

Barry (left) and Neeps allow me to make a special mention of Pugs, who I personally find irresistible. It's the soft face, the velour creases, the complex foreheads... bliss.

It's Billie again, a self-possessed young lady if ever there was one.

Small wonders: Bailey (left), Ralph and Rex are all soft whiskers and button eyes.