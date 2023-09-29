Furry Friday: Cats in the garden

On Furry Friday, you tend to find that one week it's a dogs week, the next week it's about cats. Every now and then I do a multi-species collection with some binding theme.
Sometimes it's a bit hard to find a theme that binds enough of my filed photos to make up a collection. In these cases, if you haven't noticed, I fudge it and pretend that there's an over-arching order to what is actually a pretty random lineup. (If you hadn't noticed this, please ignore the confession.)
This week the collection of readers' pets photos is themed on "cats in the garden", except where it's not. Turned out I didn't have enough suitable photos. So half-way through it becomes something along the lines of Photos I Like of Pretty Cats. Hope you don't mind. Scroll and please overlook this week's randomness.
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!