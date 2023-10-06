Furry Friday: Dogged optimism

What is the cause of this spring malaise, I ask myself. Is it that the lawn is getting away from me? Or that I had to grimly get out the winterweight duvet that I'd put away when daylight saving time started? Or that I still haven't received my Easyvote card? Yes, yes and yes.
And there's more. It feels like I'm caught in the early stages of a rush that, at best, won't stop till the end of the year. Is it the same for you? I hope not. I hope this slightly tense blog-intro finds you instead in a relaxed, optimistic, playful mode, much like the mood that rules our dogs.
Dogs don't get tense – not really. For them, every moment is an opportunity for things to get even better than they are. The lightness of spirit that we humans are supposed to feel in spring, they possess all the time. Let us, then, take inspiration from today's Furry Friday collection of spring-spirited, lighthearted dogs. Enjoy!
