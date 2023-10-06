Furry Friday: Dogged optimism

It's spring, and Max wants to sniff, taste and chase it.

What is the cause of this spring malaise, I ask myself. Is it that the lawn is getting away from me? Or that I had to grimly get out the winterweight duvet that I'd put away when daylight saving time started? Or that I still haven't received my Easyvote card? Yes, yes and yes.

And there's more. It feels like I'm caught in the early stages of a rush that, at best, won't stop till the end of the year. Is it the same for you? I hope not. I hope this slightly tense blog-intro finds you instead in a relaxed, optimistic, playful mode, much like the mood that rules our dogs.

Dogs don't get tense – not really. For them, every moment is an opportunity for things to get even better than they are. The lightness of spirit that we humans are supposed to feel in spring, they possess all the time. Let us, then, take inspiration from today's Furry Friday collection of spring-spirited, lighthearted dogs. Enjoy!

Jasper was a welcome addition to his Bernese-loving household 11 weeks ago. He is so adorable, he gets two spots in today's Furry Friday.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

And here he is again, paired with a happy girl named Poppy, who herself gets a second spot later in this collection.

Meet Reggie, a Staffie who I'm told loves people and thrives on attention.

Favourites Maggie and Billy make another appearance, embodying joy and optimism.

Coco always has time for a scratch. She's hoping you do too.

Hunter and Poppy are strictly forbidden to get on the outdoor couch. And yet there they are. A miracle!

Roman squeezes right up in the corner so the sunshine can't escape.

Newt is the best boy, taking his friend Ysa for a walk. Some dogs just love having a job to do.

Rusty and Chloe went househunting on the beach and found this adorable little do-up with an amazing view.

Short-legged Tonk is perfectly built to enjoy puddles.

Three Furry Friday regulars pause during their park play: Riley (left), Floki and Nico.

Meet Roxy, a much-loved girl who could be placed in almost any position, be told to stay, and always do so.

Milo (left) glides in for a landing. Rusty misses some dolphin action behind him.

Little bodies, big hearts: Tucker (left), Bailey and Miss Tova.

Dressed for an outing: Jimmy and Lulu (left), Fred and Fergie. Fergie had a special role last month, fulfilling a role at his human parents' wedding. He looks proud to serve.

Nia takes a lakeside wander.

Ooh that feels so good. But I hope Nico doesn't mind a shower afterwards.

Charlie (left) and Bear show their mastery of 'sit!'

Hey, says Luxy, what's wrong with those guys? They're totally ignoring me!

Both Poppy (left) and Tony celebrated birthdays recently, and the standard of the catering was high.

Molly the Lhasa Apso stretches to get a little more sun on herself.

Tiny Piper (left) and coverboy Max don't like the grass to get out of hand.

Road trip! The highlight of any dog's day. Boiboy (left) and Wolfie adore the journey.

Glamorous Gucci is just back from a walk.

Murdock is constantly on a quest to discover new things and, if he possibly can, eat them.

From the misty hills come a pair of travellers wise and brave. The valleys ring to their great names: Moki and Sprocket.

The weary, wonderful heads of Bunk (left) and Kimber.

Murphy (left) and Ginny are old souls, lost in thought.

Ruby's is as fine a profile as you'll ever see. She's a German Wirehaired Pointer who loves to hunt on the farmlet where she lives. Her favourite breakfast is toast.

Carne (left) is ready to submit to a belly rub; Jäger has a V12 muzzle.