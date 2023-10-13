Furry Friday: Pet politics

Election doomscrolling has been a danger to be avoided. (Felix)

That special day has arrived, and I don't mean scary old Friday the 13th. I refer to that great day when the final clatter is heard, the hoardings pulled down – and we go to make our ticks of decision with our stately orange marker pens.

Chances are, you've already voted, and good for you. Following my own tradition, I'll vote on the day. And also following tradition (going back all the way to 2011), I've put together an election edition of Furry Friday in which our pets provide their own commentary to this strange but essential human game of politics.

Yes, there's a bit of mockery in it, but it's all meant affectionately and in a strictly non-partisan spirit. Scroll and enjoy, and don't forget to vote!

We listened trustingly to the politicians' promises. (Maggie and Billy)

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

A certain amount of balls-out desperation has been shown. (Boiboy)

We interrupted what we were doing to play our part in a great democratic tradition. (Flicka, Jean-Michel, Robbie)

Marco examines modelling assumptions for the weekend catch, and identifies a two-fish unfunded shortfall.

Journalists have interviewed each other searchingly. (Dusty and Tilly)

The parties brought out their big guns. (Claude)

Didn't we chortle to the much-rehearsed jokes. (Norman, Hagar)

Ah, those street-corner placard wavers were always worth a smile and a toot. (Marlin)

Some candidates were more impressive than others. (Kimber, Lace)

Politicians need to remember: we're watching them closely. (Kuri, Bakara)

If the figures don't seem to add up, simply squint at them and they'll be fine. (Momo, Anzac)

Fred (left) and Luxy have heard talk of the Squeezed Middle. Well, they ask, what about us in the Pinched Bottom? We're not to be sniffed at.

We subjected the parties to piercing scrutiny. (Stevie, Monty)

The oratory brought us to peaks of ecstasy. (Bagheera, Billie)

The minor parties' debate was conducted in a serious spirit. (Neeko, Missy, Crystal, Clover)

Our leaders had to stay cool under pressure. (Ava)

Twiggy to George: You vote that way, you'll never eat in this house again!

Surely, says Riley, in a country such as ours, a dog should be able to enjoy a decent quality toy, at a fair price, that won't fall apart in five minutes?

Neil Finn the cat is disgusted. GST off carrots is useless – what about Tender Lamb Loaf in Gravy?

The shortcomings in some politicians' promises were exposed ruthlessly to daylight. (Kitblackwhisker and Olive)

Earl Grey (left) and Marley submit to some pre-election persuasion.

There was always a warm welcome for our leaders at RNZ. (Skimbleshanks, Coupe)

It's always lovely to see John Campbell and Jack Tame again. (Bear, Pepper)

Please, show us some more party political adverts. (Bailey, Willow, Matilda)

Certain political commentators brought their usual insight to the campaign. (Miranda, Purdy)

When canvassers came to our door, we jumped to greet them. (Jasper, Puma)

Policies were subjected to a steady, sceptical gaze. (Floki, Gary)

The parties' slogans were exceptionally galvanising this year. (Frank, Lord Sylvestor II, Georgie Girl, Floki, Weenie, Greta, Bagheera)

Eddie (left) has had enough of overpromising. Miss Tova has heard that this particular fan plays a crucial role in the government of New Zealand. Something's going to hit it, apparently.

The leaders' debates began quietly enough. The second was more lively. (Georgie and Ellie, Marley and Theo)

That final debate, though. (Rex and Wicket)

Sunday morning will bring time for a meditative calm. (Scott)

Right, let's settle down and watch the results come in! (Buddy)