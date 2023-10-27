Furry Friday: Cool for cats

In one of my workplaces (I have many, given that I'm a participant in the Gig Economy), the first Christmas merchandise display has gone up.

Also to be seen, in many places, are Halloween displays. And "go the All Blacks" window arrangements for this weekend. On top of that, various fingers are still crossed for the counting of special votes in our election. In short, it's a time of overlapping dramas.

What better to ease all the current tension and event-drama than a bunch of beautiful, much-loved cats in poses that speak of their welbeing and ease? None better, I say. So here it is: scroll and enjoy!

Miss Billie (left) serenades you with Fields of Gold. Po croons Tangled Up in Blue.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Eyes tuned like the James Webb Space Telescope: Ozzy (left) and Kedi.

Venus (left) makes her debut; I'm told she loves to play fetch like a dog. Then there's Percy dominating the living room, with Milo in the background. Finally it's Tui, who doesn't think the TV should take up quite so much of your attention.

Powered by Tortie-98 superfuel are Luna and Freya.

Lindy stalks the garden path like the boss she is.

The wonderfully named Geoff (left) is a pewter beauty; Savvy is an elegant catwalker.

Pokey and Rosie are out, and would like to come in. Chop chop!

There's a standoff at the slider, involving the tenacious Diego and the resolute Greta.

Trees are the best places to see and be seen. Olive (left) and Izzy pause for a photo.

These two backyard companions are named Mr Spock and James T Kirk. Watch them boldly go (later, when they can be bothered)!

Sometimes all a cat needs is a place to perch: Mango (left), Milo and Kellie.

A garden is a place of meditative repose for Sylvie (left) and Kiri.

The belly area of Shady (left) and Ted is to be measured in hectares.

Rest when you're tired, lie where you want – that's Frank's motto.

Books will only fade in all this sunlight. Best to reserve the whole shelf for Mistletoe.

Monty is master of the couch. And everywhere else around here.

Bob simply can't wait to see how you complete, oh, two-thirds of the puzzle.

Nell (left), Ziggy and Poppy wait for you to stop staring. This is what cats do, didn't you know?

A tightly packed box full of Xena.

Chili just wants to be part of your home workout.

Bella glories in the delicious warmth. What a great invention this thing is!

Put Putt has the best life. This morning she rose from her handmaid's bed at 8.55, had a nibble and a drink, then found her bliss on a sun-drenched fence.

Tilly has fascinating markings. Nature is her makeup artist.

An explanatory note: that's a heated rug beneath Yuzu and Swatch. Hence their pleasure.

Lola stretches out on the back of the couch. I know a dog who does this – insists on climbing up and being his master's scarf.

One of the glories of nature is a sturdy ginger mog. This is George.

Smudge and Mackey are no longer with us, so this is a blast from a fondly remembered past for one Furry Friday reader. She tells me Smudge was an SPCA rescue, while Mackey was a kitten who wandered into the back yard and became part of their lives.

Another couch-back dweller is the beauteous Molly.

Careful, lest Twiggy fix you with a direct emerald-coloured stare.

The gorgeous Pepper was once an abused cat. Since her rescue, life has been as good as it gets.