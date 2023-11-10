Furry Friday: Canine honesty

Izzie cannot disguise her delight at having a big, flat, firm beach to run on. That smile comes from the heart.

Do you have any guilty pleasures? If you do, then I can guarantee that you are not a dog, for though dogs' pleasures are many and varied, none have any guilt attached.

A dog cannot hide its likes and dislikes. It cannot, for example, pretend that it enjoys being washed, even to spare your feelings. Imagine coalition negotiations being conducted by dogs – there'd be no concealed intentions, no sly veils drawn cynically over secret pacts, no nods, winks or spin. Dogs are open books – and we love them for it.

Today I offer a collection of dogs doing exactly what they please, with no fibs, fudging or fabricating. Scroll, and enjoy the frankness!

Roquie is a proud and confident Silky Terrier.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Milo's up for a sloppy game of beach football. Other players optional.

Walnut and Kismet begin preparations for a sudden mad sprint. Direction and destination are not yet decided.

This photo captures the moment when Lulu has her first real experience with water-you-can-play-in. A special time in any Labrador's life.

What Mac wants, on this occasion, is a moment to himself, away from the madding crowds.

When you're out with your best mate, there are serious moments (Millie and Finn, left) and crackup times (Maddie and Georgie).

Ah, the fragrant joys of a moist, mossy wood. Lexi and Jamie are utterly in the moment.

The little smile and the blurry tail reveal Geo's delight.

Time for a stump speech from Tova (left) and Jody.

A stack of hay is Hunter's happy hunting ground.

An iron law of dogs is that if there's a hole in the wall, it must be looked through. Here's Ranger from both sides of the wall.

This is what passes for a grin when you're a Neapolitan Mastiff. Hagar is happier than you might think.

Buddy (left) and Alfie are ready for their road trip. Time for the driver to get a move on!

Holly (left) likes to have a little worry; Kimber enjoys a game of throw-and-chase; Cash appreciates a touch of luxury.

Bixby (left), Luxy and Marley remind us to make sure to stop and smell the roses – or whatever fragrance is on the breeze.

Sometimes there's pleasure in the planning. Paddy and Junebug (left) and Jax and Fergie savour their choices.

One of the simple joys in a dog's life is a stretch-and-scratch on the living room carpet. Riley (left) and Humphrey are of one mind on this – perhaps not surprisingly as they're littermates.

A warm room, a big TV and a soft place to sit. Peggy's tastes match those of many humans.

The more Molly lies on that hat, the more comfortable it becomes.

Jesse hopped off the couch to greet you, and took his blanket with him.

Sass, Vera and Hunter are into role-plays. Currently they're re-enacting scenes from a Nordic Noir mini-series.

Loki (left), Jasper and Ellie love nothing more than gazing at you.

Bailey's house is worth seven figures in the current Auckland market but he's staying put, thank you.

Why yes, Lewis would be delighted if you join him on the couch. At the other end.

Sam (left) is cock-a-hoop. Nia is cracking up.

Ginny doesn't need a towel – drying off in the sun and breeze is a joy.

Angus dreams of easily acquired treats and endless scratches. I draw your attention to that delightful muffin of a paw.

Nero and Dax perform a Vulcan mind meld, with the result that both brains are instantly exhausted.

Mr Guinness (left) is an undemonstrative chap, but when he's in the garden he pulsates with delight (as you can see). Gyp is a nearly-blind girl who can still find her way round pretty well.

Bumpa wants to high-five you with her tongue. In the dog world, that's a thing.

For Marli (left), a day isn't complete if you haven't gained a stain. Herbie and Mac's motto is 'United we stand.' This is the case even when sitting.

Rex is half Fox Terrier, half Poodle. Which adds up to mischief on steroids.