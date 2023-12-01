Furry Friday: Babes in toyland

At home my dog has a recognised play zone, otherwise known as the floor. If Riley sees his dad even look as though he's about to join him at floor level, the game is on.
He casts about for a toy, any toy, that can be the focus of playtime, and brings it to me. Correction: brings it near me. Because it's not a game unless he's making me reach for it, only to be denied when he grabs it and runs away. Then he brings it back into my vicinity and my role is clear: to spar with him till I can grab it and throw it. Chase and return, rinse and repeat.
Every day it's the same game, and Riley never tires of it. Because we're all the same, we animals – we need to play, and we love our toys. Hence today's collection of readers' pet photos, showing the bond that creatures form with their toys and their devotion to play. Scroll and enjoy!
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!