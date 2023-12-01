Furry Friday: Babes in toyland

A portrait of pride and contentment: Beau with his plush toy.

At home my dog has a recognised play zone, otherwise known as the floor. If Riley sees his dad even look as though he's about to join him at floor level, the game is on.

He casts about for a toy, any toy, that can be the focus of playtime, and brings it to me. Correction: brings it near me. Because it's not a game unless he's making me reach for it, only to be denied when he grabs it and runs away. Then he brings it back into my vicinity and my role is clear: to spar with him till I can grab it and throw it. Chase and return, rinse and repeat.

Every day it's the same game, and Riley never tires of it. Because we're all the same, we animals – we need to play, and we love our toys. Hence today's collection of readers' pet photos, showing the bond that creatures form with their toys and their devotion to play. Scroll and enjoy!

The floor games of cats can be languid or urgent, and often both. Diego (left), Lulu Belle and Jess demonstrate.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

A dog with a stick is a study in joy. Gyp can't see too well but with a sandy stick in her mouth she lets her instincts take over.

May we all be as happy as Max, whooshing through leaves with a moist stick in his mouth.

Willow finds a naturally occurring boomerang. But it might not be coming back.

Having a toy between teeth or paws seems to put a dog into a state of calm. Nico (left), Paddy and Bear (with a shoe to guard) are in bliss.

Anything reachable is a toy, according to the Law of Dogs. In Frankie's case, the toy began as a paper towel and ended as subatomic particles.

Lilith interrupts her game to investigate the fragrant attractions of a pair of shoes.

A favoured toy often become a pet's sleeping companion. Ruby has an entire floor full of them.

Willow (left) waits for the ball to come within reach; Skye plays the unrolling game; Rocky would like you to join in the play.

Purrdee decides that her teddy bear needs to be taken down a peg.

Arthur didn't thrive in the racing world, but give him a space hopper and a paddock to play in, and he's a winner.

High on fun: Gino (left), Tippy and BMO get right into it. By the way, BMO's name is pronounced Beemo; he was rescued from the tip, can you believe.

Benji (left) and Taylor pledge undying love for their favourite toy.

A ball is the best fun for Fred (left) and Dodo, but Floki knows what the most valuable prize is.

Catnip toys are a lethal weakness for the splendidly named Claude.

There's no sleep sweeter than a kip with your favourite stuffed toy. This is Sacha.

Charlie dreams of Olympic glory in rhythmic gymnastics.

Harry (left) and Buddy take care of their human's treasured possessions.

Dora (left), Poppy and Felix are studies in focus.

Let's pause to admire the big-eyed charisma of Molly (left) and the deep concentration of Mila.

So proud of their finds: Boof (left), Peaches and Max Purrstappen.

Play is good for the brain, so the experts say. Lucien (left) and Clyde feel their IQs rising.

Here's Riley, with different toys but in the same favoured spot on the floor. The knot on the right is his current favourite, along with its twin; they began life as different ends of the same toy.

Willow's ball is her royal orb, to be handled with reverence.

Lost in the ecstasy of play: Rupert (left) and Smudge.

You've heard the phrase 'work hard, play hard'? Milo (left) and Whiskey have simplified the dictum by dropping the first half of it.

Every dog owner knows that one of the simplest toys is the core of a toilet roll. To dogs such as Luca they are prestige items.

From simple toys to the most high-tech: Harry spars with a virtual mouse.

Just you try taking Kura's pom pom. Actually, don't.