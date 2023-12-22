Furry Friday: Christmas pets

Clearly, Dumpling enjoys her festive headgear. And with that array of municipal registration tags, she'll be jingling all the way.

At the entrance to my local dog park, stand three splendid pōhutukawa trees. For the past three Decembers, those trees have blossomed profusely. But this year, despite perfectly serviceable summer weather, the trees have bloomed not at all.

I choose to take this as a lesson not to approach the Christmas season – or indeed anything – with a sense of entitlement. Instead, be glad of joyous past times, value what you have in the present, and look forward to future blossomings which, though you can't control their timing, will certainly happen. Will that do as a Christmas message?

If not, please enjoy the yearly Furry Friday Christmas special in which readers' pets take part in the season in whatever way they can. Warning: May contain hats and traces of tinsel.

Proud of their starring role: Kabu (left), Susie and Latte.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Alonzo (left) upstages all baubles; Tessa tests the tree's centre of gravity.

Guardians of the tree: Nia (left), Annie and Zara stand watch. Or sit watch, really.

Kimber leads a quiet rebellion of the santa bears.

Hazel (left) scrutinises the shiny stuff; Daisy checks out what Santa brought for her.

Molly thinks that the Christmas displays are lacking a feline element.

Silky positions herself for the decoration process. All is within reach.

Red and green, red and green. George Montague wants ginger to be a Christmas colour.

Move the bauble and you'll find Batman, keeping a low profile.

Mo keeps watch over the discarded wrap. When I was a child we always folded – and never tore – our wrapping paper. It would be stored and re-emerge the following Christmas.

Sylvie tries to be the secret Santa.

Andy's role is to spy on proceedings and report to his superiors.

Tree fellers: Barclay, Piper and Whisky.

We pause to admire the wrangling skills shown in gathering Jetty, Gus and Felix for their tie show.

Angelic hosts: Peggy (left), Gracey and Lucy.

The photo-shoot director is mum, so Rex and Wicket must obey orders.

Christmas dressup comes but once a year. Dini (left), Moose and Blossom endure it stoically.

Christmas presence: Peppy (left), Herbie and Gary dress to impress.

Skye is fully tinsellated.

Moriarty insists on being the centre of all attention.

Toby Candycane has captured the stocking. Interrogation will follow.

Mavis and Opie are the best sports. I hope they were rewarded well.

Tess (left) and Gino have a question: When is it over?

Skye (left) and Pussnboots have just been told that there's a thing called 'Christmas dinner'. Now we're talking!

When the costume is clownish but dignity shines through: Clover (left) and Missy.

Mercy mild: Dolly (left) and Lexie join with gentle spirit.

A cat must have a hat, because the fabled rhyme must be fulfilled. Nala (left), Maisie and Luka rock theirs.

Bandit (left) and Jessie are the sweetest Christmas companions.

Bruce is a wrap star.

Ripley just wants to be part of the fun.