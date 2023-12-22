Furry Friday: Christmas pets

At the entrance to my local dog park, stand three splendid pōhutukawa trees. For the past three Decembers, those trees have blossomed profusely. But this year, despite perfectly serviceable summer weather, the trees have bloomed not at all.
I choose to take this as a lesson not to approach the Christmas season – or indeed anything – with a sense of entitlement. Instead, be glad of joyous past times, value what you have in the present, and look forward to future blossomings which, though you can't control their timing, will certainly happen. Will that do as a Christmas message?
If not, please enjoy the yearly Furry Friday Christmas special in which readers' pets take part in the season in whatever way they can. Warning: May contain hats and traces of tinsel.
Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!