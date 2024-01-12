Furry Friday: Finest faces

This gorgeous elderly Maine Coon is named Amigo. I'm told that he's recently had irradiated iodine treatment for his thyroid problems but is now a happy cat again.

My favourite faces this week belonged to two dogs I met at the small-town library where I work. Well, not at work, but outside.

They were in a customer's car that was parked right outside, its windows generously open to allow its four-legged occupants fresh air. And to allow visitors such as me to go up and baby-talk them and receive their nuzzles and kisses. (Not a thing I'd normally do, given the risk of startling a dog, but the customer had encouraged me to go and meet them.)

Feeling and kissing their warm, fuzzy faces and seeing their delight was a highlight for me, particularly as kissing is not usually endorsed in the world of customer service. So today I thought I'd gather up some of the delightful faces in my files of readers' photos, and share them today. Scroll, and smile!

Floki (left) pleads: Surely I don't need a wash already?! And Pido makes just his second Furry Friday appearance, wearing that soft face that dogs give you when you tickle their chin.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

The eyes of Rosy (left) and Biffo could bring down missiles.

Teddy (left) and Ranger offer half a cute face each.

Neither Theodore (left) nor Boris has any fear of a closeup.

Titan (left) and Mutti have had their nose in a bowl of something interesting. The bowl, of course, may have been intended for someone else.

Hey, say Pixie (left) and Maudie, forget that book/TV/phone, I'm a gorgeous cat who needs attention!

Eyes that follow you round the room, in case you do something interesting: Kimber (left) and Beau.

The fine forehead stylings of Angus.

Dumbledore (left) came to his home well into his life, adopted from the Cats Protection League, and he's still going strong. Meanwhile, Rascal is just starting out.

Mika (left) and Lyra have grown into fine adults. But that doesn't mean we can't enjoy their puppy pulchritude.

Queens of the house: Chloe (left) and Maisie.

Their faces are innocent but their names tell of punk misdeeds to come: Iggy Pop and Sid Vicious.

No need for sugar in your tea with Mickey and Mitzi around.

Kaneesha is nearly 10, a Shih-tzu-Maltese cross with tonnes of character.

Nico (left) watches you from a place where he's sure you can't see him. Ollie lives the convertible dream.

Sasha and Misha are exquisite siblings.

Splashy (left) carries a convenient map of Corsica wherever she goes. The peaceful boy on the right is named Major Catastrophe, currently taking a break from his usual clownish ways.

Gracie (left) and Matilda live in the laps of luxury.

A face that brings me joy every day: Riley taking a rest from play at the dog park.

Two (left) is a tortoiseshell stunner. Smudge is a man of serious thoughts.

Blonde bombshell Banzé draws all eyes to himself.

You've got to admire the casual ease of Lexus (left) and Daisy.

Neil Finn (left) occupies the basin, while Gianni prefers the Euro luxury of a bidet. My PG-rated bidet anecdote is how I scuffed around Rome in my tourist sandals for hours, then used the hotel bidet to wash my dusty feet. True story, though admittedly gauche.

Junie and Momo would like you to just DARE try taking that bone.

Murphy (left) laughs among the lupins at Tekapo. Newt roars around the beach, flaunting his grin.

Peggy is one of my personal Furry Friday semi-regulars. She is the same breed as Tintin's Snowy – a Wire Fox Terrier – though with her own colouring.

Lupin (left), Charlie and Monty have a supervisory air about them.

That expression when someone's making a sandwich and it's intended for a human: Thor and Koku (left), and Zuko.

A potful and a boxful: Greta (left) and Luna.

Chilli holds the January sky in her eyes.

Dear Ciccio has been an occasional star of Furry Friday for 10 years, his big spaniel eyes full of love and life. Especially when riding in his dad's sidecar! Sadly, Ciccio gained his wings last month. He posed for one final photo for us. RIP Ciccio, and condolences to his family.