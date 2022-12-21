More animal cuteness coming your way with the launch of Furry Friday newsletter

When it came to fun, the late Albert loved nothing more than his human. The photos sent in to Furry Friday are often of superb quality.

Stuff's weekly dose of pet joy is stretching its furry legs with the introduction of the free Furry Friday newsletter delivered to subscribers every Friday morning.

The newsletter comes direct to email inboxes with unique pet-related stories, photos and commentary, as well as a link that takes readers straight to that day's Furry Friday.

Writer and compiler Nick Barnett started Furry Friday as part of his Stuff blog, Four Legs Good, in 2009. He says the idea has always been to feature themed collections of readers' pet photos accompanied by captions that are positive and uplifting – and often raise a smile of recognition.

"The style and timing of Furry Friday seems to suit people's Friday state of mind," Barnett says.

"People like to have something that offsets the day's serious news, and reminds them of something in their life that is simple and not controversial – their love of their pets.

"And Friday seems to be a good time for it."

Barnett says he receives thousands of pet photos every year, and with the improvement in smartphone cameras, the quality of the pictures is often superb.

Supplied Lulu the cat starred in a recent Furry Friday. She loves a paper grocery bag.

With the Furry Friday newsletter, the aim is to add value, depth and variety to content for pet-loving readers of Stuff, all in the longstanding Furry Friday spirit.

Pet stories and photos, giveaways, and news and advice for pet lovers are all part of what the newsletter offers.

