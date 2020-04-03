What to do in the garden this weekend

Bok choy, pak choy, tatsoi, wong bok and choy sum – the names may be confusing but they're grown the same way.

VEGES TO PLANT THIS MONTH

Sow beetroot, radishes and carrots; broad beans and peas; lettuces, rocket, silverbeet, spinach, coriander and Asian greens.

Bok choy the fastest of winter brassicas are ready to eat in as little as 55 days if sown direct. Pop in seedlings of other brassicas now too.

Growth will slow down, even if it stays warm because the days are getting shorter, and many plants have day length triggers that control when they will and won't grow. Day length is a bit of a misnomer, really – plants actually respond to the length of time it stays dark at night – and some plants are what's called day-neutral and so don't react to day length. But in general most plants won't grow when day-length is shorter than 10 hours, but will just sit dormant – even in a climate-controlled greenhouse kept at the optimum temperature.

Protect your emerging seedlings from birds, slugs and snails.

SALLY TAGG / NZ GARDENER Brassica seedlings.

CREDIT: SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER Plastic cloche supported by wire hoops.

USE DIY CLOCHES FOR LATE SOWING

April days can still be fairly balmy, but the mercury plunges when the sun goes down and cool nights quickly rob your soil of its lingering warmth.

To extend your direct-sowing season, cover your seed trenches with a simple cloche made from bent wire hoops under clear polythene. Peg down the sides and ensure the ends are firmly tied in too.

Use cloches to start hardy salad crops including red lettuces, perennial rocket (arugula), corn salad and miner's lettuce.

Remember that rain can't reach seedlings under cover so you'll need to water regularly with a soaker hose laid along the row or with a hand-hose or watering can.

APRIL ROSE NOTES

This month is a good time to look carefully at our roses. Some will have stopped flowering, others will flower merrily on into winter. If a bush has untidy or diseased canes, a bit of autumn pruning is a good idea and will make the real job easier in winter.

NEIL ROSS / NZ GARDENER Only a few roses produce good hips and then only if you stop deadheading in midsummer and leave spent flowers on the plant. Climbing Hybrid Tea roses tend to produce just a few hips but they are huge, and this variety, 'Madame Gregoire Staechelin', is noted for its plentiful supply.

A simple method of taking cuttings is to poke a few pruning twigs (about 15cm long with three or four growth buds) under the dripline of the mother plant.

Some roses have very attractive hips. Don't prune these off as they'll provide colour interest over the drab winter months.

Don't feed roses to encourage flowering after the end of February but do give them potash in autumn to ensure that next spring they will have strong canes and good flower colour. Give each 2 tablespoons, forked in around the dripline and watered in generously. It's not expensive and garden centres have small bags if you have just a few roses.