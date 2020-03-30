Drying homegrown herbs gives a year-round supply

Fresh is best when it comes to herbs, but it's not always possible to have fresh herbs over the cooler months. To guarantee a year-round supply, preserve your herbs by drying them.

WHEN TO HARVEST

The aim of drying herbs is to remove the water content while retaining the oil. You want your herbs to keep most of their flavour and fragrance.

To do that, you need to harvest when the oil content is at its highest, which for leaves is typically just before your plants flower. If you harvested chives after flowering, for example, the leaves may be bitter.

Flowers are harvested just before they open but if you wish to harvest them for craft purposes, harvest when fully open. Roots are typically harvested in autumn after the foliage dies back.

READ MORE:

* Four plants with healing properties

* 8 surprising uses for lemon balm

* Top 10 potted herbs for small spaces

Top 10 herbs for home remedies

You can harvest up to 75 per cent of the season's growth at one time. Annual herbs can be harvested right up to the frosts. Stop harvesting perennial herbs about a month before the first expected frost date.

Harvest herbs on a dry, sunny morning after the dew has evaporated. This is important as moisture on plants can encourage mould to develop. Pick early in the morning too, before the sun gets too hot, otherwise the oils will evaporate.

123RF Drying homegrown herbs extends their shelf-life and gets you through the winter months.

HOW TO DRY

Cut healthy-looking stems, strip the lower leaves from each stem and tie in small bunches to allow the leaves to dry quickly. Hang in a room that has good air circulation and warmth but not heat, as heat destroys the oils. Also make sure they're out of direct sunlight – a darkened room is ideal.

You can dry individual leaves and flower heads on a cake rack, slatted tray or paper. If drying on paper, turn the leaves several times a day to ensure the air circulates around the leaves. On a drying rack, you can place a piece of muslin down first if you wish, but turn the leaves occasionally.

Temperature, humidity, moisture content and leaf size will determine the drying time, but it usually takes a week or two. The leaves will be crisp when dry. Once dry, remove the leaves from the stems and store, whole, in airtight containers in the dark (such as a cupboard).

You can use the oven to dry your herbs. Arrange herbs on an oven tray and place in the oven on the very lowest temperature possible. This will take several hours. They are ready when the leaves are brittle.

You can also use a food dehydrator, or even a microwave for quick results. Place a single layer of herbs in between two paper towels and zap in the microwave on high for 1-2 minutes. Allow the leaves to cool. If they are brittle they are ready.

If not, put them in the microwave again for 20-30 seconds at a time.

STORING DRIED HERBS

In most cases, glass jars or hard, plastic, airtight containers are best for storing dried herbs. Do not crush the leaves or seeds until you need them. Store containers in a cool, dry place out of sunlight. While your dried herbs will keep for up to a year, for best flavour use them within 3-4 months.

123RF Chop herbs and freeze them with water or stock in ice cube trays to use in soups and casseroles.

FREEZING HERBS

Some herbs do not retain their flavour very well after drying. These include basil, chervil, chives, dill leaves, parsley and tarragon. These can be frozen instead. Most herbs retain their flavour, though some will lose their texture. Basil is a prime example. It turns black and goes mushy when exposed to cold and water, but its flavour remains. Frozen, it's best added to soups and casseroles rather than used as a garnish. Or make pesto with fresh leaves and freeze it to add to your dishes at a later date.

Alternatively, put half a cup of packed basil leaves into a food processor with ¼ cup of oil and mix until a paste forms. Freeze this in ice cube trays and use as needed.

For other herbs, spread them out onto an oven tray and freeze, then transfer them to a plastic bag and put them back in the freezer.

You can also chop herbs and freeze them with water or stock in ice cube trays to use in soups and casseroles. Once frozen, store the herb cubes in plastic bags.