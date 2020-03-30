8 new must-grow plants for your garden

Autumn is the time to plant spring-flowering bulbs.
Look for them at garden centres and specialist bulb nurseries which have a wider selection of rare and special varieties.
Perennials planted now get off to a good start as the soils are warm and moist.
Think about winter veges too. This month there are heirloom yams, potato onions and chicory on offer.
Here are some of the plants and seeds available this month.
STOCKISTS:
Available from garden retailers nationwide:
Philodendron 'Birkin' (grown by Gellert's)
From Hadstock Farm:
Daffodil 'Jeanne D'Arc'
Tulipa 'The First'
From Villaleigh Plants:
Helenium autumnale 'Helena'
Thalictrum alpinum
From Setha's Seeds:
'Henry's Yams'
Potato onion
From Italian Seeds Pronto:
Chicory 'Zuccherina Di Trieste'