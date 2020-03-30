8 new must-grow plants for your garden

Daffodils, freesias, Dutch iris, tulips, hyacinths and bluebells are all planted in autumn to bloom in spring. Here's how to get a colourful display in your garden.

Autumn is the time to plant spring-flowering bulbs.

Look for them at garden centres and specialist bulb nurseries which have a wider selection of rare and special varieties.

Perennials planted now get off to a good start as the soils are warm and moist.

Think about winter veges too. This month there are heirloom yams, potato onions and chicory on offer.

READ MORE:

* 8 things for gardeners to do in autumn

* How to grow tulips

* Signs of spring: Bulbs which bloom in winter

Here are some of the plants and seeds available this month.

1 of 8 VILLALEIGH PLANTS Helenium autumnale 'Helena', is seed-grown so the flowers could range from golden yellow to mahogany red, some possibly edged with yellow. Heleniums are very easy to grow, thriving in full sun and well-drained soil. The numerous flowers appear from late summer through autumn, sporting reflexed petals – a perfect landing spot for pollinators. Flower stems reach up to 1.2m high. 2 of 8 WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Thalictrum alpinum is a hardy perennial with delicate maidenhair fern-like foliage and purple shaded stems. The flowers, which appear from November to January have a bell-shaped calyx of green or purplish sepals, with long purple stamens and yellow anthers. Its natural growing conditions include open woodland, edges of streams and rivers, and boggy areas, so give it dappled shade and adequate moisture in the drier months. Height: 30cm. 3 of 8 HADSTOCK FARM 'Jeanne D'Arc' is a very rare and unique daffodil variety that has been grown at Hadstock Farm for generations. It is eye catching with its bicoloured blooms, very hardy and naturalises well. It flowers year after year. 4 of 8 HADSTOCK FARM Tulipa 'The First' is a Kaufmanniana tulip with blooms in a spectrum of whites, creams, yellows and a deep red upon opening. The large flowers are fully displayed during the day but close before sunset, opening again the following morning. On opening, the flowers look like stars and provide a completely different colour effect to the closed bloom. As its name suggests, 'The First' is very early flowering. 5 of 8 SETHA'S SEEDS 'Henry's Yams' are sweet and possibly the richest in flavour of all yams. They were given to Setha's Seeds by the late legendary seed saver Henry Harrington, who founded the Southland Seed Savers group. They will double in size and sweeten in flavour if left in the ground until after frosts. 6 of 8 SETHA???S SEEDS Potato onion (Allium cepa var. aggregatum) is an easy-to-grow multiplying onion, with one onion multiply into 8-10 onions. Along with shallots, potato onions were traditionally grown in most gardens until the Green Revolution when onions grown from seed took prominence. They are smaller than your largest home-grown biennial onion, but if fed well, they will grow between 6-8cm in diameter. 7 of 8 ITALIAN SEEDS PRONTO 'Zuccherina Di Trieste', hailing from Trieste in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy, is a sweeter-than-most leaf chicory. Prompted by so many Kiwi-Italians to import this chicory into New Zealand, Italian Seeds Pronto has finally done so. Plants form small, sweet, heart-shaped leaves with tiny stems throughout the year, regrowing after cutting. This is a fast-growing crop, ready to harvest after just 30 days. 8 of 8 GELLERTS Philodendron 'Birkin' is a dwarf philodendron. It has stripy leaves and grows 50- 60cm high. Keep this easy-care houseplant in a warm room out of direct sunlight. Keep the soil damp.

STOCKISTS:

Available from garden retailers nationwide:

Philodendron 'Birkin' (grown by Gellert's)

From Hadstock Farm:

Daffodil 'Jeanne D'Arc'

Tulipa 'The First'

From Villaleigh Plants:

Helenium autumnale 'Helena'

Thalictrum alpinum

​From Setha's Seeds:

'Henry's Yams'

Potato onion

From Italian Seeds Pronto:

Chicory 'Zuccherina Di Trieste'