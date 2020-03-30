How to grow spinach

Spinach is delicious and you can grow it during the cooler months too.

That salty sea dog Popeye is famous for giving spinach its reputation of being an iron-rich superfood that will give you super strength.

But in actual fact, it's a reputation purportedly built on a mistake made decades earlier when in 1870 a German chemist Erich von Wolf, accidentally mistranscribed that 100g of cooked spinach contained 35mg of iron per 100g serving instead of 3.5mg. To put that in perspective, 100g of sirloin steak contains around 3mg of iron but the iron in meat is much more easily absorbed by the body than plants are. In fact some studies suggest that the body absorbs as little as 2 per cent of the iron in a serving of spinach.

Too late though – that slip of a decimal point resulted in children all over the world being forced to eat soggy spinach for decades. And it wasn't until 1937, nine years after Popeye was first published, that scientists realised the mistake.

But while spinach may be a good form of iron rather than a super-charged form of it, spinach is actually delicious and can be used in numerous ways, as raw baby leaves dressed with olive oil, lemon juice and toasted sesame seeds, in creamy potato gratins or green smoothies.

HOW TO GROW

Early autumn, with its warm moist soil, is the ideal time to sow or plant spinach. In fact spinach, like lettuce, does much better in cooler autumn temperatures than the wilting heat of summer. Repeat sow into rich soil every fortnight for a constant supply of greens. If planting seedlings, space plants 15–25cm apart.

Dig in sheep pellets or fertilise with blood and bone before planting and give regular foliar feeds of a general vegetable fertiliser or worm wee. Protect from slugs and snails with a product like Quash, as slugs and snails like cool, damp conditions and will quickly find any baby plants.

Spinach is shallow-rooted making it ideal for pots. Plant a punnet every two to three weeks and regularly liquid feed with worm wee or seaweed fertiliser.

VARIETIES

Spinach (Spinacia oleracea) comes in various varieties and its leaves can be smooth (easier to wash), crinkly, rounded or pointy. Some plants are more erect and so less liable to be splashed with soil during watering and some are claimed to be more resistant to bolting. Organic 'Bloomsdale' (Kings Seeds) is a giant spinach with broad, thick leaves that can withstand cold winters. Or if you want to try a mix of different spinach varieties, 'Medley' mix is a tasty blend of five different varieties bred for harvest as baby leaf greens.

Long day length, lack of water and warm temperatures all trigger bolting. In warmer areas try sowing spring and early summer crops in partial shade but make sure plants get plenty of water.

Alternatives for growing in warm areas are silverbeet or New Zealand spinach (Tetragonia expansa), which is a spreading coastal plant that grows on the edge of sand dunes. It copes well with hot, dry weather when real spinach throws the towel in. In the August 1945 issue of NZ Gardener it was recommended for "people who cannot eat ordinary spinach on account of its acidity" because it "has no ill effects on even the most delicate of constitutions". Once lightly steamed, it turns vibrant green, so it must be good for us! Seed can be purchased from Kings Seeds .

Or grow perpetual spinach (Beta vulgaris), a form of silverbeet (and the same species as beetroot!) with smaller leaves and thinner stems. In recipes it can replace either spinach or silverbeet. For an ongoing supply of tender baby leaves for salads, make repeat sowings each month from spring to autumn. Punnets of seedlings are readily available. In the garden, treat it like silverbeet.