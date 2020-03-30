DIY project: upcycled pallet outdoor sofa and table

​Upcycle pallets into stylish furniture for your deck or patio.

MATERIALS

You will need:

• Pallets / cushions

• Nails / Nail punch

• Screwdriver / screws (various)

• Skilsaw

• Clamps

• Sander & 40 grit sanding sheets

• Sandpaper

• Resene Waterbourne Woodsman stain

• Paintbrushes

Pallets:

The scale and scope of this project is dependent on the size of your pallets. I sourced 4 pallets measuring 1500mm x 1200mm, and found the smaller 650mm x 650mm pallet on the side of the road. Check out the internet for inspiration and ideas.

Cushions:

I found an old foam mattress at the local recycle centre and made the covers from fabric I had already, but you can source outdoor furniture cushions as an option.

Cost: Free (excluding stain), but you may have to buy some old pallets.

READ MORE:

Step-by-step instructions

1. Work out the best options for the pallets you have. Using the skilsaw, I cut 4 x 550mm deep for the two seats and 2 x 900mm high for the backs. Cut the foam to size for the seat squabs and backs (optional), and make the covers.

2. Replace any rotten or damaged boards. Check and replace nails to ensure they are below the surface of the timber. Sand well. Use a firm bristle brush to clean and dust the areas you can't reach with the sander or hand sand.

3. Stain all pieces. I used Resene Waterbourne Woodsman stain in Pitch Black. Move the pieces to their location. Stack two seats together and screw through the top into the lower one. Clamp and join the back to the seats using suitable length screws.

4. I added a pair of lower struts to the small pallet and attached castors to each corner to make a coffee table.