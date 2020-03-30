The pink rose lady of Hawke's Bay has more than 500 plants in her garden

Growing up in the 1940s and 50s in the small settlement of Nuhaka, north of Wairoa, Annette Hildesheim pumped her fair share of petrol at the garage her parents ran.

She didn't see a lot of roses, or many other garden plants for that matter. Fortunately, Annette's genes run strong when it comes to gardening.

Her great-great-grandfather Frederick Wilhelm Christian Sturm was one of New Zealand's first European botanists and horticulturists, arriving in the country in 1838 following a botanical expedition commissioned by the Prussian Government to search for new botanical specimens in Asia, Africa and Australia.

Sally Tagg Annette's advice for growing great roses? "Talk nicely to them. Never swear at them when you get scratched. You need to apologise for getting in their way."

READ MORE:

* Heritage roses return to Dunedin cemetery

* Romantic small-flowered roses brought to New Zealand by early settlers

* Whisky and roses: How the Damask rose changed the course of one woman's life

* Garden makeover: from old paddock to formal rose parterre

He eventually settled in Napier where he established the area's first nursery (now a bush reserve named Sturm's Gully) on Napier Hill, and sold fruit and ornamental trees, berry vines, native plants and flowers, including roses. From the 1860s onwards he planted some of the Hastings area's earliest apple and pear tree orchards, predicting that the area would become a thriving fruit-growing region.

More than a century and a half later, Hildesheim's home in Hastings is surrounded by orchards. However, rather than growing fruit trees, she is passionate about pink roses and grows more than 500 of them in her perfectly named Pretty in Pink rose garden. "I loved pink right from the get-go," she says. "I think I've got every pink rose that's available in New Zealand."

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER This inspirational gardener in Hastings has turned her passion for roses into a fundraiser for breast cancer charity.

Hybrid Teas such as 'Madame President' grow alongside climbers such as the rare 'Hagoromo' and David Austins such as the 'Alnwick Rose'.

It's not a total pink-out though; Hildesheim permits the odd red rose into her garden and loves growing perennials in many different colours. There are burgundy salvias, white phlox, purple geraniums, and pink and white foxgloves. She draws the line at hard orange though: "It is not a peaceful colour."

When Hildesheim moved to the property, a former plum orchard, in 1986, she brought the four or five roses she owned with her. She and her husband, Bert, had been living behind the nearby Shell petrol station which they had owned since 1960.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER It takes Annette around two hours to water her 390 potted roses.

Being busy working in the petrol station and raising two children meant that Hildesheim hadn't had a lot of time for gardening up until then. Unfortunately, the fungal disease verticillium wilt was lying dormant in the soil of the old orchard and all but one of her roses died in her new garden.

Hildesheim had the soil fumigated with methyl bromide, then left it fallow for three months before bringing in new soil.

Over the following years, she worked hard improving the soil, digging in hundreds of kilograms of peat and compost.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER By planting roses in pots, Annette fits even more roses in and hides the gnarly trunks of older rose bushes. She trims the edges with dressmaking scissors.

Now, she doesn't add compost to her garden beds. "The roses are so big [her 'Sylvia' is 4m high!] and their roots are so far down that they don't need it."

Roses need to be spaced at least 1m apart in the ground and Annette has a quarter-acre section, so after she'd planted her first 100 roses she ran out of space. Most people would stop there, but not Hildesheim.

She added 400 more roses to her collection by planting them in pots. Each potted rose is planted in Tui Rose & Shrub Mix, which is topped up as needed. "Rose growers say that a rose will only survive in a pot for five years but I've only had to replace mine after 18 years."

Each year rosarians vote for their favourite roses. These varieties consistently top the lists year after year.

The potted roses are also used to hide the unsightly gnarled trunks of older rose bushes, with some pots elevated on blocks.

To keep track, Hildesheim records each rose name on a car key tag: she writes it on the paper label, slips the label under the clear plastic protector, seals it with a hot iron and ties it to the rose.

Hildesheim initially shared her garden with visitors for free, until some 10 years ago when she bumped into an old friend and was devastated to learn that she'd recently lost her daughter, who was expecting her second child, to breast cancer.

"I drove home and pulled into the driveway. It was October and all I could see were pink roses. I thought, 'Hang on, Annette, wipe those tears away. Do something positive.'"

So she started to open her garden for a gold coin donation for a couple of weekends every November to raise money for the Cancer Society. Since 2012, she's raised $21,000 – the most any individual has raised for the organisation in the region. Once, the bags of coins were so heavy, Hildesheim had to get two police officers to carry it into the bank!

Hildesheim is justifiably proud to have been able to use her passion to help others. "That money helps get our local women with breast cancer to Palmerston North for the radiation treatment that can save their lives." (New government funding for equipment will mean that Hawke's Bay cancer patients will soon be able to have radiation treatment locally.)

Pip Taylor, fundraising and event coordinator for the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society, says that the organisation is extremely grateful for Hildesheim's generosity: "She's raising the money we need to support families in Hawke's Bay and raising our profile at the same time, which really helps as we don't get any direct government funding."

Annette says that some visitors return every year because they want to support a good cause, but they are also wowed by the rosy spectacle. "One lady from England said, 'I've travelled the world looking at rose gardens and I have never, ever seen anything quite like this.' Traditional rose gardens are very formal and all roses, unlike my garden which has all sorts of flowers too and so many pots."

Hildesheim, who is 78 and uses a walker, has been nursing Bert over the last three years and is often in pain herself, but she still spends hours in her garden every week and does it all herself. "No-one's allowed to touch my garden! I wouldn't trust them, because they'd be digging out perennials because they'd think they were weeds." She even trims the 150m of edges with dressmaking scissors.

In the peak of summer, Hildesheim waters the pots once or sometimes twice a day. It takes around two hours but she doesn't mind. "My friends will be sitting watching TV and I'd rather be outside watering my pots." She leaves a hose to trickle onto the bedded roses and moves it around as necessary.

Hildesheim starts pruning in June, and admits that it "takes a while".

She used to spray copper and oil, but now her roses are so healthy that it's not necessary – though she does wonder if spray drift from the nearby orchards may be contributing to their good health. The roses get a little powdery mildew and black spot, which Hildesheim keeps at bay with Yates Fungus Fighter. Infected leaves are removed and disposed of at the local landfill rather than composted where they might reinfect plants.

Most of Hildesheim's time spent appreciating the garden is while she's working in it. She points to a gazebo she had built just so she could drink her coffee under it every morning and look at the garden. "After 30-something years, I've never done that," she laughs.

Apart from deadheading roses regularly so they keep blooming, Hildesheim's advice is simple: "Talk nicely to them. Never swear at them when you get scratched. You need to apologise for getting in their way."

And when it comes to naming her favourites she says, "One day it's 'Madame President', the next day it's 'My Girl', and the next day it's 'Platinum', and then every other day it's different.

"I just have to grow things, and when I'm on my hands and knees working in the garden, I look up, and I don't know whether to thank Him or blame Him for these genes I've got. I've got to grow things. I just can't help myself."