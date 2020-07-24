What to do in the garden this weekend

FEELING LUCKY? START SPUDS INSIDE.

July is often the coldest month of the year, and potatoes are frost-tender subtropicals, but seed potatoes are often for sale this month so give an early crop a go inside your glasshouse, under a DIY cloche or frost cloth tent in the garden – or even in your house!

TERRY BROOK/123RF/Stuff Chitting potatoes in a carton.

One or two seed spuds in a 10L plastic bucket filled with decent growing mix (don’t forget to make a couple of holes in the bottom) might give you new potatoes as soon as October. Planting a few earlies (such as 'Rocket' or 'Swift') every two weeks will give you a constant supply of new spuds. Keep note of the planting date as many early varieties, such as 'Liseta', don't flower.

ISTOCKPHOTO/ROMANKHOMLYAK/Stuff Pieris japonica bush.

ON THE SOUTH SIDE

Bringing colour to the south side of the house at any time of the year can be difficult, but especially so in winter. Making the problem even worse is the fact that many south-facing gardens are often narrow, cold, dark and either damp or sometimes very dry as those under eaves receive little natural water.

Using woodland plants with white flowers and variegated foliage can brighten the area. Pieris (lily-of-the-valley bush) comes in a beautiful white variegated form: tall (‘Flaming Silver’), short (‘Little Heath’), or just plain (‘Variegata’). The variegated pieris gives year-round interest: beautiful foliage topped by creamy white flower buds from April, that develop into flowers in spring, after which the bush rushes into gorgeous new salmon-red growth, adorning the bush like another flush of flowers for another month or so.

Plant pieris with hellebores, and mix into this combination some dainty snowdrops in the foreground and an edging of grass-like foliage such as Liriope ‘Monroe White‘. If you have room, add a rounded shrub such as the ‘Gumpo White’ azalea.

This combination gives you colour right through the year, though it does lack flower power from December to February. Shade-loving plants tend to flower in winter or spring when the deciduous forests they naturally grow in have the most light. So for summer flowers, we may have to cheat and add in the good old white impatiens or, if there is enough morning sun, perennial bacopa as a prostrate groundcover – given warm conditions, this amazing little plant will flower pretty much 12 months of the year.

123.RF.COM/Stuff Sow & grow for September.

DON’T LEAVE SOIL BARE IN WINTER RAIN

Even if you want to leave your beds to lie fallow, cover any bare soil with a few layers of newspaper or cardboard (a few bricks in the corners on the top will stop it blowing away), or use offcuts of wool carpet, pea straw or some other organic mulch. While it’s too cold now for most green crops to germinate reliably, you can still use broad beans or peas, sown thickly like grass, as a living mulch. These nitrogen-fixing legumes will still germinate in cold soil and are a great choice if you plan to use the bed to grow nitrogen-hungry leafy crops in spring. The pea foliage can be dug into the bed before spring crops are planted or dry and shred it to use as mulch around strawberries.