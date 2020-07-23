How plunging our fingers into the dirt has helped keep us sane in 2020

Hamilton's Vera Farrant was the winner of Gardener of the Year in 2016. She was recognised for her work growing plants which were sold to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

People often lament that our busy lifestyles and reliance on supermarkets are responsible for a decline in life skills such as gardening, and while that is not entirely untrue, the challenges we've faced in recent months have demonstrated that Kiwis are still a nation of gardeners and that when times get tough, we pick up our spades.

Normally the busiest time for garden centres is September through to April, but Keith Ashford, the assistant manager at Kings Plant Barn in Henderson, Auckland, says it's as if an extra growing season has been thrown into the year.

"Things were already on fire in the days prior to going into Level 4, then the day we learned that we were heading into Level 4, it was crazy," he says.

DOMINICO ZAPATA Vera Farrant has propagated so many plants for Habitat for Humanity it's estimated that selling them has raised more than $100,000 for the charity.

A truckload of seedlings sold out in a day, with vege seedlings accounting for 90 per cent of sales. As well as welcoming the luxury of time at home in the garden, being able to walk out the door and harvest your own fresh produce was a far more appealing prospect than waiting in long queues outside the supermarket.

Online seed sales also reached unprecedented numbers with seed suppliers overwhelmed by the thousands of orders.

Planning a new garden has provided many people a welcome distraction from the worries brought on by Covid-19.

Numerous studies prove that gardening relieves stress, including one published in the Journal of Health Psychology in 2010 that showed that after 30 minutes in the garden stressed participants' cortisol levels dropped and positive mood was restored. Gardening also provided entertainment for many kids when lockdown became boring.

JASON DORDAY Helensville's Mark Dennis, who founded a movement setting up fruit and vegetable stands to distribute excess harvests for free, was the winner of Gardener of the Year 2018.

Hamilton resident Vera Farrant knows the value of time spent growing things. In 2016 the New Zealand public voted her NZ Gardener magazine's Gardener of the Year after she raised more than $100,000 propagating plants for Habitat for Humanity's Hamilton ReStore Shop.

In March, Vera, who is 89, had sold her house and was about to move into a local rest home but the move had to be put on hold until after the lockdown.

"I was supposed to be packing and labelling boxes but I wasn't. My family would ring and ask, 'What did you do today? Gardening, I suppose!'"

Vera spent most of her time in isolation potting up plants to take to her new home. Gardening has also helped her strike up friendships with other gardeners at her new home.

JOHN HAWKINS John MacManus, from the Invercargill volunteer group Spirit Army founded to help lift families in the local community out of poverty, was the winner of Gardener of the Year 2019. John, along with other volunteers, grows vegetables that are shared in food boxes which Spirit Army distributes.

"When you meet someone who's interested in plants, you immediately have something to talk about, which is important. After all, community is what makes the world go around."

NZ Gardener is again looking for greenfingered good sorts like Vera – individuals or groups who have used gardening skills to help others.

Five finalists will feature in the October magazine and one will go on to become the Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year for 2020! There are some amazing prizes up for grabs so if you know a homegrown hero who is using their gardening skills for good, nominate them now!

Click here to find out how to nominate someone for Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year for 2020.