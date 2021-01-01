Is your shed the best in New Zealand?

Send in the photos and the stories behind your man caves, she sheds, clever storage spaces, cute chicken coops and potty potting sheds.

The Resene Shed of the Year 2021 winners will be announced in the April issue of NZ Gardener.

The winner receives $3000 worth of gardening gear

• $1000 worth of Resene paints/wood stains

• $700 worth of GARDENA products

• $1278 worth of Masport products (the 450 AL S18 Petrol Lawnmower & the Masport AVA Series P50 Smart Waterblaster)

• One-year subscription to NZ Gardener

The Runner-up receives $1075 worth of prizes

• $1000 worth of Resene paints/wood stains

• One-year subscription to NZ Gardener

Tell us in writing (no more than 500 words) why your garden shed is New Zealand’s best, and send up to five high-quality photos to Resene Shed of the Year, to mailbox@nzgardener.co.nz

Or post to NZ Gardener, PO Box 6341, Victoria St West, Auckland 1142.

Entries close February 28, 2021.