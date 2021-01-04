Taewa: get to know the Māori potatoes fast becoming the foodies' favourite

Taewa are New Zealand's heirloom tubers and have been cultivated for hundreds of years. They are both easy to grow and delicious.

Taewa, or Māori potatoes, are heirloom tubers cultivated in New Zealand for hundreds of years, and they are both easy-to-grow and delicious, Dr Nick Roskruge says.

For many of us, the potato is a staple part of our diet. We are all familiar with this root vegetable, but in recent years the resurgence of taewa or Māori potatoes has piqued our interest in the diversity of the food choices available.

Ko te Taewa, he rīwai Māori anō, he momo hua whenua tuku iho i roto o Aotearoa mō te hia rautau, ka mutu he ngāwari ki te whakatupu, he reka hoki ki te kai, e ai ki a Tākuta Nick Roskruge.

Tokomaha tonu tātou ka kai nui i te rīwai. Kei te mōhio hoki tātou katoa ki tēnei hua whenua, heoi anō i roto i ngā tau tata nei kua hau anō te rongo mō te taewa Māori nei hei momo kai anō mā tātou.

Before the nuclear family became dominant, potatoes were an everyday vegetable purchased in relative bulk. Sugar sacks – 44lb (20kg or thereabouts) – were the commonest available packs and most cooks knew what varieties to purchase at what time of year to meet their family’s needs.

The early season ‘Ilam Hardy’ was available for the Christmas season, followed by a range of midseason varieties such as ‘Katadhin’ or ‘Sebago’. At the end of autumn, the favourite ‘Rua’ variety, bred to suit New Zealand conditions and extended ground storage, was available.

I mua rā i te huri o te noho o ngā whānau Māori kia whāiti pēnei me te noho Pākehā, ko te rīwai tērā i huhua ai te hoko hei kai mō ia rā. Ko te pēke huka – e 44 pauna (tōna 20 kirokaramu) – te pēke i hokona nui ai, ka mutu ka mōhio hoki te nuinga o ngā kuki te momo hei hoko mō te whānau i tēhea wā o te tau.

Tōmua ko te ‘Ilam Hardy’ tērā hei te wā o te kirihimete, whai muri atu ko te wā o te ‘Katadhin’ o te ‘Sebago’ rānei. Hei te mutunga o te ngahuru, ko te ‘Rua’ te mea rongonui, he mea āta whakawhanake mō Aotearoa kia roa ai hoki te whakaputunga ki te papa.

However, times change. In recent years, the sugar sack has been replaced by a range of options for consumers: prepacked, boxed, brushed, washed – all in smaller bag options. Consumers now buy their potatoes marketed for their appearance and cooking quality rather than their variety reputation.

Alongside all of this, the humble taewa is undergoing a resurgence in popularity. You can now find bags of taewa seed spuds at the garden centre to plant in season or freshly harvested taewa at the farmers market.

Heoi anō, ka huri te wā. Nō ngā tau tata nei, kua whakapia te pēke huka ki ētahi momo katoa mā te kaihoko: ā-pēke, ā-pouaka, ā-paraihe, ā-horoi – he pēke iti hoki hei whiringa mō ēnei katoa. He mea hoko kē ināianei e te kaihoko mō te āhua me te pai o te tunu, tēnā i te momo rongonui.

I ēnei mea katoa, kei te rongonui haere anō ko te taewa. Ināianei kei ngā toa hoko māra ko ngā pēke kākano taewa hei whakatō, tērā rānei ngā mea hauhake kei ngā mākete kaipāmu.

Several theories exist regarding the arrival of taewa in Aotearoa. Taewa are varieties of potato which pre-date the modern “Irish” potato and are believed to have been introduced to this country either through chance contacts prior to European colonisation, or through deliberate introduction by sailors such as Cook or the early whalers and sealers of the 18th century.

Arā ētahi whakaarotanga katoa mō te taenga mai o te taewa ki Aotearoa. Nō mua atu hoki te taewa i ngā rīwai “Airihi” nei, ā, ko te whakapono ia he mea tūpono noa mai ki tēnei whenua i mua o te nohoanga mai o te Pākehā, he mea āta tuku mai rānei e ngā heramana pēnei i a Kāpene Kuki, e te kaiwhaiwhai wēra rānei, e te kaiwhaiwhai kēkeno rānei o te rautau 18.

Whalers, in particular, were known to establish “food stores” at locations they intended to return to in following seasons. Food stores invariably included varieties of potatoes and brassicas, and wild stock such as pigs or chickens.

Ko ngā kaiwhaiwhai wēra tētahi i āta mahi i ngā “putunga kai” ki ngā wāhi i whakaarotia hei hokinga mai mō rātou i ngā wā o muri mai. Kāore e kore ko ngā kai i ngā putunga ko ētahi katoa o ngā taewa, o ngā kōrau, tae atu ki ngā kararehe pēnei i te poaka puihi me te heihei.

Iwi Māori have other experience of the taewa with stories alluding to its origins from the netherworld or from contact with pre-Tasman sailors, presumably from South America. So the crop has mysterious origins, but what remains important now is that Māori have cultivated them since before commercial potato production in Aotearoa, and consider themselves kaitiaki of the crop to ensure they remain untainted from their origins.

He rerekē tā ngā iwi Māori kōrero mō te ahunga mai o te taewa, arā nō Rarohenga rānei nō ngā heramana rānei i mua atu i a Tāhimana, arā nō Amerika ki te Tonga. Nā reira kāore i te mōhiotia nō whea rawa, heoi anō te mea nui ināianei nā te Māori kē i whakawhanake mai anō i mua i te rīwai hokohoko ki Aotearoa, ka mutu ko ia hoki te kaitiaki kia mau ai te iho taketake.

All potatoes have an origin in the Andean region of South America. There are many species and hundreds of cultivars, most with an association to specific regions.

Ko ngā rīwai katoa i taketake mai i te rohe o te maunga Andes o Amerika ki te Tonga. He maha ngā momo, he rau hoki ngā tupu i āta poipoia, ko te nuinga hoki e whai pānga ana ki tētahi ake rohe, ki tētahi ake rohe.

FIONA TOMLINSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Urenika.

Our Māori potatoes also whakapapa to South America and have many general names that align to various tribes around the country. The term taewa is used across the central and southern North Island, and much of the South Island. However, some southern hapū use the term mahetau.

Ko ā tātou taewa Māori hoki ka whakapapa mai anō i Amerika ki te Tonga, ā, he whānui hoki ōna ingoa ki tēnā, ki tēnā iwi huri noa i te motu. Ko te kupu taewa nei ka kōrerohia ki te puku me te tonga o Te Ika-a-Māui, tae atu hoki ki te nuinga o Te Waipounamu. Heoi anō ki ētahi hapū o te tonga ko te mahetau kē nei tā rātou kupu.

Ngāti Porou of the East Coast use the name parareka – an allusion to the king fern or para (Marattia salicina) which was valued for its edible root, and the northern tribes often use the term peruperu. Another term – rīwai – is used for the modern potato. These names relate to the generic term potato.

E ai ki a Ngāti Porou ko te parareka kē – arā, ko te para tērā tino kai, ā, ki ngā iwi o te raki ko te peruperu kē te kupu. Ko tētahi atu anō kupu ko te rīwai tonu ka whakamahia mō ngā rīwai Pākehā kē o ēnei rā. Katoa ēnei ingoa e hāngai ana ki te kupu whānui, te rīwai.

When it comes to the range of taewa varieties, there are many names for the unique varieties. It is tradition not to peel taewa before cooking. They are scraped to remove dirt in the eye cavities, and washed and cooked whole.

Nā ko ngā tūmomo taewa, he maha ngā ingoa mō ia momo. Ko tētahi tikanga tuku iho mō te taewa kāore e waruwaruhia i mua i te tunu. He mea rapirapi noa kia riro ai ngā paru o ngā karu, ka horoia ka maoa te katoa.

MORTONSMITH-DAWE.CO.NZ/Stuff KÅwiniwini.

The most well-known taewa is the ‘Tutaekurī’ variety, of the potato subspecies andigena, with its purple skin and flesh, and characteristics somewhat different to the more familiar potatoes. This variety has a short season and it is possible to do a double crop in one summer.

Ko te momo taewa rongonui rawa ko te ‘Tutaekurī’, he momo e whakapapa mai ana i ngā tupu o te rohe maunga Andes, he waiporoporo te tae o te kiri me te kiko, ā, he āhua rerekē ōna āhua i ō ngā mea rongonui ake. He poto hoki te wā tupu ai tēnei momo, nā reira e taea ana ngā huanga kai e rua i te raumati kotahi.

They boil or bake quickly (just 5-10 minutes) with a floury texture. Our hospitality and tourist sectors are enamoured with their visual attributes.

He tere hoki ki te kōhua ki te tunu rānei (he 5-10 meneti noa iho) he māngaro hoki. E mīharo atu ana tō tātou ahumahi manaaki me te ahumahi tūruhi ki te ātaahua o te titiro atu.

MORTONSMITH-DAWE.CO.NZ/Stuff âMoemoeâ.

The ‘Moemoe’ variety is much plainer to the eye with a mottled skin pattern, cream and reddish colours and a cream-coloured flesh. If left to mature in the ground, their skin quality makes them most suitable for longer term storage, as their name suggests (moe means to sleep!). This variety cooks well, has a floury texture and is versatile in all types of meals and presentation.

Ko te momo ‘Moemoe’ kāore i te pērā rawa ki te titiro atu he kōtingotingo hoki te kiri, he kirīmi he āhua whero hoki ngā tae, he kirīmi hoki te tae o te kiko. Ina waiho kia roa i raro tonu i te whenua, ka ora roa nā te pai o te kiri, inā kē hoki te ingoa (ko te moe!). He pai hoki tēnei momo ki te tunu, he māngaro, he pai hoki ki te titiro atu hei whakauru hoki ki ngā tūmomo kai katoa.

MORTONSMITH-DAWE.CO.NZ/Stuff âHuakaroroâ.

‘Huakaroro’ is a yellow-skinned and yellow-fleshed variety similar to another one called ‘Ngauteuteu’ which is probably a variation of the ‘Huakaroro’. These varieties crop well but usually set too many tubers so they tend to be smaller because of their competition on the plant. Their shape is typical for Māori potatoes, with many eyes and an oblong characteristic. These are the absolute best variety for boiling, a staple for the classic boil-up with meat and green vegetables.

Ko te momo ‘Huakaroro’ he kōwhai kē te kiri me te kiko pēnei anō i te ‘Ngauteuteu’ koia kē pea tētahi atu momo ‘Huakaroro’. Ka huhua hoki ēnei momo whakatupu engari he maha rawa hoki ngā purapura nā reira ka pakupaku ake i te nuinga o te wā nā te whakataetae. Ko te āhua hoki he rite ki tō te taewa, he maha ngā karu he āhua hēki kē nei hoki te āhua. Ko tēnei momo te mea tino pai rawa mō te kōhua me te kai kōhua hoki ka kainga tahitia me te mīti me ngā huarākau kākāriki.

They hold their own in the pot so stay firm and even when boiled alone they nicely satisfy your taste buds when accompanied by a bit of butter, salt and pepper.

Ka tina tonu hoki tēnei momo i roto i te kōhua, ahakoa maoa i tōna kotahi ka reka rawa ina kai tahitia me te iti pata, pepa, tote hoki.

MORTONSMITH-DAWE.CO.NZ/Stuff âKarupareraâ.

Another variety with visual character is the ‘Karuparera’, also called ‘Kōwiniwini’. Both names refer to the skin pattern of a deep purple skin and white pattern around the eyes. Karuparera literally means duck eyes and kōwiniwini means many windows. This variety is roundish in shape, and has a white flesh and firm waxy texture when cooked. It is most similar to the ‘Moemoe’ except in shape.

Ko tētahi anō momo he pai ki te titiro atu ko te ‘Karupārera’, ko te ‘Kōwiniwini’ rānei tētahi ingoa. Ko ēnā ingoa e rua e hāngai ana ki te āhua tonu o te kiri inā ia he waiporoporo te tae kiri, he mā hoki kei ngā karu. Ko te tikanga hoki o te ingoa ‘karupārera’ nei ko ngā karu tonu o te pārera, ā, ko te ‘kōwiniwini’ ko te tikanga o tērā, ko ngā tini wini. He āhua porowhita te āhua o tēnei momo, he mā te kiko, he mau hoki he tatangi kōnononono ina maoa. Ko te momo rite rawa ki tēnei ko te ‘Moemoe’, hāunga anō tōna āhua.

MORTONSMITH-DAWE.CO.NZ/Stuff âWaiporoporoâ.

Two other varieties are similar: the ‘Waiporoporo’ with purple skin and no eye patterns, and ‘Te Māori’, also of purple skin, round shape but with a cream-coloured flesh. There are other local varieties and many more local names or dialectal names so you might come across them as you meet growers across the country – all have stories to tell about their preferences.

Ko ētahi atu momo e rua he āhua rite: arā ko te ‘Waiporoporo’ koia hoki tōna tae kiri engari kāore he kōwhaiwhai kei ngā karu, ā, ko ‘Te Māori’ hoki he waiporoporo anō te tae o te kiri, he porowhita hoki te āhua engari he kirīmi kē te tae o te kiko. Arā atu anō ngā momo kei ngā rohe, tae noa ki ngā ingoa ā-rohe, ā-iwi rānei, tērā pea ka rokohanga ina torotoro haere koe i ngā kaiwhakatupu o te motu – kei tēnā, kei tēnā hoki āna kōrero mō ngā mea pai ki a ia.

So, what is the trick to growing taewa. They are potato varieties first and foremost. How you grow your modern potatoes will be much the same. For taewa, an early planting regime is preferred, especially to allow the crop to mature ahead of any summer stress.

Nā reira he aha te tikanga mō te whakatupu taewa. Tuatahi ake he momo rīwai te katoa. Ka rite hoki te whakatupu ki ngā rīwai o ēnei rā. Mō te taewa, he pai ake te whakatō wawe, kia whai tāima ai hoki te tupu matomato hei mua i te weranga o te raumati.

Base your seed taewa selection on representative characteristics you want to continue in successive crops – skin colour, shape, average size and natural resistance to common pest and diseases are what most taewa growers will look for to determine their selection for seed tubers. In colder regions, early crops can be encouraged with the use of mulch to protect emerging sprouts.

Me whiriwhiri ngā kākano taewa kia rite ki te āhua pai ki a koe mō ngā huanga whai muri – arā, ko te tae o te kiri, te āhua tonu, te rahi me te hauora hoki e aukati ai te ngārara, te mate rānei, koinei te whai a te nuinga o ngā kaiwhakatupu taewa e whiriwhiri kākano ana rātou mō ngā purapura. Ki ngā rohe makariri hoki, mā te rau parapara e āwhina te huanga kai wawe e tiaki ai hoki i ngā tupu pihi.

Support feeding during establishment can add to crop growth. Remember the seed tuber supplies all the needs for the sprouts to emerge so nutrition is important once they are fully functioning with leaves open. Some gardeners lay green grass cuttings in their trench to warm the planting beds and supply some nitrogen. Others might add liquid fertilisers made from seaweed or other plant material. Either way, in early stages the plant will be hungry for nitrogen-type fertilisers.

He āwhina hoki te whāngai atu i te wā e whakatau tonu ana kia huhua ai te tupu. Kia mahara hoki mā te purapura anō e whāngai ngā tupu kia maea ki runga nā reira he mea nui ko te whāngai kai i wā e hua ana e tuwhera ana hoki ngā rau. Ko ētahi kaingaki māra hoki ka whakatakoto i ngā kutikutinga karaehe ki ngā rua kia mahana ai ngā papa whakatō hei whāngai hoki i te kai. Ko ētahi atu ka whāngai atu i te inu kai i mahia ki te rimurimu ki tētahi atu momo tupunga rānei. Ahakoa he aha, ka hiakai tonu ngā tupu i te wā e iti tonu ana.

Maintaining a healthy strong crop is important once established. If your crop is well maintained and weeded, once full leaf cover is achieved, they will look after themselves.

Me tika hoki te tiaki i te wā e tupu ana kia hauora kia huhua ai. Mehemea e tika ana te tiaki me te ngaki i ngā tarutaru, ka puāwai ana ngā rau, mā rātou anō rātou e tiaki.

Depending on the variety, you will have early season taewa to harvest after about three months. Leave them longer if you intend to store them. Taewa, like modern potatoes, need good skin quality before going into storage or handling. To achieve this, cut the haulms or tops at least a week, preferably two, before harvest. Grade the best for storage or seed and enjoy the rest in your meals.

Kei te āhua tonu o te momo, heoi ka rite ngā taewa wawe hei hauhake ā muri pea i te toru marama. Waiho kia roa ake te wā mehemea ka whakaputua ana e koe. Ko te taewa, he rite ki te rīwai o ēnei rā, me pai anō te kiri mō te putu mō te whāwhā rānei. Kia pēnei rawa, me tapahi atu ngā pihi kotahi wiki, e rua wiki rānei hei mua i te hauhake. Wehewehea mai ngā mea pai rawa hei putunga, hei kākano rānei, ka reka ai ngā toenga hei kai.

* Translation provided by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori/Māori Language Commission