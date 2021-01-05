The art of island living

Waiheke Island has some gorgeous bays around its coastline as the 8000-plus residents and thousands of day visitors who flock there will agree. Church Bay on the island’s western coast is one of them with stunning views back to the Auckland CBD, Rangitoto and other islands as well as dreamy sunsets.

When Gabriella and Claude Lewenz decided to settle in Church Bay in 1997, the area was not the millionaire’s paradise it is often described as today. The Americans had not even heard of Waiheke Island. “It wasn’t mentioned in the travel books in those days. Claude caught the ferry over and fell in love with the bay,” remembers Gabriella.

Based on that first glimpse, the couple bought some land and moved to Waiheke from just outside New York City with their six-year-old daughter Micaela. They knew no-one and had no jobs there.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Claude and Gabriella Lewenz.

“The timing was not good as I had just gotten a New York gallery to take my work and Claude just built me a new painting studio,” the artist continues. “We’d visited New Zealand three years previously and thought we would possibly like to move here in the future. I was born and raised in Greece and liked the idea of living on an island again, but one where they spoke English.

“So Claude flew to New Zealand to find somewhere to live and I gave him my vision: rural setting, elevated from sea, lovely village nearby and close to a major city.”

Church Bay ticked all those boxes.

It took three years to build their Italianate earth brick house using local semi-skilled labour and local materials with Claude running the project. “They made 30,000 bricks by hand, on site,” he says. “Not pressed mud brick though; it was the local Vince Ogletree method using Gap 40 from the local quarry with a pinch of cement. We started with the guest house that we built in six weeks (it was madness) so we had somewhere to live while we built the studio, then our living quarters.”

Today, their home and studio are a magnet for visitors who come to buy Gabriella’s art, but are equally entranced by the lovely rustic house and its gardens.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Bee-attracting blooms in the potager.

Near the entrance to the property on its western side is the delightfully informal potager garden, surrounded by lavender and 13 olive trees that yield 18 litres of oil a year.

In the middle of the garden, a tall, unpruned olive tree reserved for the birds stands sentinel above raised beds where a colourful mix of marigolds, dahlias, spring bulbs and other flowers romp wantonly between the herbs and vegetables. Artfully placed decorative objects and picturesque sheds add to the charm.

“I wanted a potager right from the start,” says Gabriella. “I knew it would be a great way to occupy my time while my art studio was being built. I lose track of time in that garden, whereas in the studio I am mindful of time. The day passes and suddenly I realise it’s 5pm. That’s the healing nature of gardening. I always try to find a balance between the two – painting and gardening.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Gabriella tends to the potted clematis in the inner courtyard.

She has no fixed plan in mind when planting. Indeed many of her plants are purchased from the $1 stand at the local Placemakers. “Sometimes they are not labelled. The garden is kind of like my palette, spontaneous. How I paint is how I garden. I try to plan but it never works. I just plant a sage there, a rosemary there. I stand in the garden and listen before I decide. It’s piecemeal, there’s definitely a bit of randomness to it. It was a mad wilderness for a while but management of that wilderness became quite difficult so we decided to build raised beds.”

There is one key planting criterion however, and that is to grow as many bee- and insect-attracting plants as possible. In fact one section of the potager is devoted entirely to bee-friendly plants such as salvia, rosemary, daisies, comfrey, lavender and calendula, and many of the annuals are self-sown.

Gabriella points out the insect hotels she has just bought and the swan plants that provide food for the monarch butterfly caterpillars. “We try to have flowers in the garden the whole year round. Honeybees struggle in winter but not here.”

Bees and butterflies might be abundant in this garden but so too are rabbits. “This has been the worst year ever for rabbits,” exclaims Gabriella. “We think it might be because of the stoat and rat eradication programme they are now running on Waiheke. The stoats and rats used to prey on the young rabbits and now stoat numbers are down. Unforeseen consequences.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Nets are essential to deter rabbits.

To combat the rabbits, the couple has to net all the new starts, using chicken wire zip-tied to recycled bike wheels and wine barrel hoops top and bottom; one even uses an Alfa Romeo steering wheel. “We’re in a wind zone so the wheel weights are necessary. But they’re easy to lift,” she says.

Claude, who is a master in the art of sourcing and reusing materials, came up with the idea of the wheel weights. Most of the major elements in the house and garden are made from recycled materials that he found.

During our first Covid lockdown, his project was to build Gabriella a glass seed shed where she could propagate flowers and vegetables. “You couldn’t get seedlings anywhere,” he says. “It’s all made from recycled materials. And Gabriella wanted some real wrought iron garden gates installed before the Waiheke garden festival (held in November 2020) so I used some sourced from the demolition of the White Heron Hotel in Parnell.”

The U-shaped casale (an Italian farmhouse compound) of four attached buildings is built around a series of paved courtyards. They call the largest the outer courtyard; north-facing, sheltered from the prevailing southwesterly winds with stunning views of the regenerating native bush in front of the house and the vineyard-covered hills in the distance.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The outer courtyard.

A large outdoor fireplace (a discard from a neighbour’s remodelling job) clad in rose quartz bricks ensures the courtyard can be used throughout the year. This is a more public space – a more intimate inner courtyard tucked between the kitchen and bedroom wing is for family use.

Slender cypress trees are planted on one side of the outer courtyard. Red ‘Dublin Bay’ roses, a nod to Gabriella’s Irish ancestry, climb the recycled power poles that form a colonnade around two sides. “The courtyards are a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors whatever the weather,” she says.

“All the courtyards and the floors in the main home and guest house are paved in marble,” points out Claude, “all sourced in stone yards where they remained unsold for decades until I came along. If we agreed to take them all, they would price them at ten cents on the dollar. I said yes, having no idea how many boxes were in their warehouse. I had visions of having enough to pave the way to Auckland. We even used them on the walls.

“We paved the whole outside with the same marble tiles so there’s no mud coming into the studio or house. In New Zealand you take your shoes off before going inside because of the mud. But kids don’t want to take their shoes off. I don’t like yelling at kids and dogs so I decided to pave all the exterior areas. Many of the decisions we made were for very practical reasons, but with an eye for beauty.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Clipped buxus contrasts with informal drifts of bee-friendly plants such as limonium, nasturtium and lavender.

On the eastern side of the house alongside the kitchen is another courtyard planted with more herbs. “In Greece people use herbs all time,” says Gabriella. “The first thing I did when we got here was plant rosemary by the guest house because it reminds me of Greece. In the potager garden the first thing I planted was lavender. I thought if all else fails I will have lavender.

“At that point I didn’t know how much impact the wind would have on the garden. It dries out the soil. There is some top soil because this was a working farm for several decades, but not a lot. We used the topsoil from the building site for the potager garden beds. And we do a lot of composting and mulching.”

Recently, Gabriella invited local sculptor Anton Forde to show his sculptures in her painting gallery and the courtyards, and is enjoying this collaborative process.

Now with painting taking much more of her time she has decided to do same with the potager. “I heard Josh and Helen Emmett had bought the Oyster Inn restaurant here and thought they might be interested in a collaboration. Josh likes the concept of garden to plate. Other restaurants do it here but it was new to them. Their role will evolve over next year or two.

“The big question is how much do you plant for a restaurant? Josh has already planted Jerusalem artichokes. They’ve employed a permaculture consultant to be their garden manager and she has planted about 30 seedlings with lots more going in through spring.”

Gabriella and Claude welcome visitors to their garden, opening it for the Waiheke Garden Festival for a third time last November. More than 1000 people came to the island for the event, raising an estimated $62,000. “It’s the garden festival’s 20th anniversary so we thought why not go ahead,” she says. “And it’s for a good cause as it raises money to help sick children on the island.”