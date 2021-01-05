Bonsai plants targeted in Boxing Day burglary at Christchurch garden centre

Forty-six bonsai plants, along with pots and pumps, were stolen from a Christchurch garden centre on Boxing Day.

A Christchurch garden centre is increasing security after dozens of bonsai plants were stolen in an alleged “steal to order” burglary.

Terra Viva manager Kristo Kukk​ said 46 bonsai plants were stolen in what appeared to be a well-planned burglary about 5am on Boxing Day.

“They knew exactly what they were doing, and they knew what they wanted.”

Several expensive Morris & James pots, water-feature pumps, succulents and some perennials were also taken. The goods stolen were worth about $7000.

Kukk was most sad about his oldest bonsai, a tōtara, being taken.

“It’s been with me for about 10 years.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Terra Viva garden centre manager Kristo Kukk is upset several bonsai plants were stolen in a burglary on Boxing Day.

Nobody ever bought it because it didn’t look the best, but Kukk had plans to improve it.

“It was very old and had a lot of potential.”

Kukk believed the thieves were “stealing to order” and garden centres were being targeted for bonsai plants, which retailed for upwards of $100 each.

“They are expensive items.”

Criminals did not care what they stole, and would take anything with a value attached to it, Kukk said.

“There is value in plants. Plants are expensive – and for good reason – because a lot of work goes in to getting them to the size and quality that they are.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Bonsai plants cost upwards of $100 at garden centres.

Houseplants are becoming more popular across the country, with rare examples selling for thousands of dollars online, while scammers have tricked desperate buyers out of further thousands on social media.

In September, a rare and in-demand variegated monstera was stolen from the Christchurch Botanic Gardens’ orchid house. Experts said the plant could fetch thousands on the plant black market.

The plant was never found.

In October, a dozen tropical plants costing thousands of dollars were stolen from Wellington’s Botanic Garden.

Thieves took the plants, some of which were a metre high, as well as cuttings.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Several Morris & James pots were also stolen in the Boxing Day raid.

Terra Viva had security cameras, but staff could not identify the thieves and there were no cameras on the street, so the vehicle could not be seen.

Kukk said he had already planned an upgrade to the system before the burglary, but would add even more cameras and motion-sensor floodlights now.

He had been trawling various websites and social media to find anyone selling his plants and pots, but had not come across any.

Anyone who bought bonsai plants online needed to ask where they came from and ask for a receipt for proof of purchase, Kukk said, though thieves could find ways around that too.

A police media spokeswoman said anyone with information about the theft was encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 201227/0640.