Grooves up or down? NZ's fierce decking debate finally settled

There are two kinds of decking people in the world: grooves up and grooves down. And, sorry to say, one of them might be wrong.

Defenders of both styles are steadfast and debates on DIY and reno threads are common, usually ending with a polite, "let's agree to disagree" at best, or a sneering “you do you” at worst.

Here at Homed Towers, we’ve never met a DIY debate we didn’t want to settle, so we can now confirm that we’ve settled this one for you definitively:

Getty Images There’s a debate raging in the DIY community... deck grooves, up or down?

"The grooves go down," says Builderscrack.co.nz spokesman Jeremy Gray.

"There's a larger surface area on the timber where the grooves have been milled in, and that leads to the timber shedding moisture faster.

“That allows the timber to dry out quicker and promotes air flow on that surface."

With the grooves, or reeds – the industry term for the rounds on wood left after the notches have been cut out – down, water is less likely to soak into the wood and promote the rot that will result in slimy, slippery, dangerous decking.

Far from creating a surface with more grip – the reason folks most often cite for putting the planks groove side up – it can actually give the surface less traction.

"[Reeds up] provides an environment for rot and algae to grow, especially if the deck is on a spot that doesn't get a lot of sun. It's not good.

"In our research, many timber manufacturers actually specify the grooves to be put down, and some even void the warranty if the grooves side is up."

Getty Images Folks tend to think groove go up because it will offer better tread on wet surfaces. In fact the opposite may be true.

There is one instance where reeds up is a good idea: steps and stairs.

“The reeds can be placed upward on the edges of steps to give cross tread traction. So, you'll often see one board on the edge of the step placed upward."

Because you always step cross ways to the reeds it’s safe.

In terms of general maintenance on your deck “grooves up just make life more difficult”, and that also increases the likelihood of the deck becoming unsafe.

Getty Images Decking in a covered area that might not get a lot of sun, or has become covered in organic material can be a problem. Good deck maintenance should keep issues under control.

“When the kids walking up with dirty or sandy shoes, or walking leaves or grass clippings on it, you can't sweep that out of those grooves easily.

“It just builds up and creates grime, really."

Some debate has suggested grooves up is safer in snowy or icy areas of the country, but again Gray says that’s a misapprehension. It simply creates more places for water to collect, freeze and become icy and dangerous.

Folks who are concerned about slippery surfaces, and want their decks to have more traction can look for treatment products specifically designed for walking surfaces. Hardware stores will have a selection they can talk you through.

“Any specialist decking treatments will be designed to improve the grip of the surface of the deck.

"But, keeping the deck well maintained, according to the spec of the timber product that you're using, that's the best way to keep traction up.

"There are adhesive tapes, like a strip of rough sand paper, you can use. Those are typically installed on stairs and other areas where traction is important.”

The NZ building code has guidelines and tables for slip-resistance for walking surfaces. Check it out for more detailed advice. The code also has a handy table that explains what materials are acceptable for decking in wet and dry areas.

Most materials designed for decking will have good slip resistance as a matter of course.

Often things only get really slippery when organic matter has been worked into these decks.

"For example, if there's a balustrade around a deck and some vines growing on that dropping leaves that collect in a shady spot shady, and it's left like that for ten winters in a row, there can be a buildup of that black mulch on the deck. That's when things start getting really bad.

"Typically, a timber deck that gets a few hours of sunlight a day, isn't covered by organic material, that's well maintained, shouldn't have an issue with being slippery, grooves side up or not."

So there you have it, Kiwis. Grooves down is best practice, but as long as it’s well maintained, you should be OK. Got any other DIY debates you want settled? Drop us a line at Homed.