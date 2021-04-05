Turning old bus shelters into a stylish shed

Three Auckland Transport bus shelters have been turned into a garden shed that also functions as a greenhouse and orangery.

Sally and Mark Adams had a plan to subdivide their Northland lifestyle block, so as they got older they would be able to downsize to a smaller section on the same property.

Thinking they‘d need somewhere to live while the building was going on, Sally snapped up three old North Shore bus shelters she saw on Trade Me for $300 each.

KERRY MARINKOVICH/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Sally and Mark Adams in front of their stylish shed.

Plans for the subdivision went to the council, and the couple were told they could divide the property – but they wouldn’t be able to have cats or dogs, or sheep or other stock on the new smaller property, because it was too close to native bush.

“And we thought it was a bit silly to live in the country without a dog!” Sally recalls.

READ MORE:

* Greytown magician's 'surprisingly roomy' Tardis-inspired shed

* The shed that's 'a masterpiece of Kiwi number 8 wire attitude'

* The ultimate shed for car-crazy Te Aroha cancer survivor



So now, with no plans to subdivide or rebuild, the question had to be asked: what to do with three old bus shelters? “So I thought we could use them to make a shed up nearer the house,” she says. “People said you can’t do that next to your home, it will look like a tinker’s yard. But we thought why not!”

The couple found a level spot and lined the old bus shelters up. The local Four Square was throwing some sliding doors away, friends gave them a couple of old windows, and they picked up a ute load of Perspex from Trade Me.

They already had the floor tiles and the 1930 Shacklock wood stove (although they had to invest in the new chimney).

While traces of the old bus shelters can be seen – one of the panes of glass is still tagged and they have left the Auckland Transport stickers on – now it’s a garden shed-slash-greenhouse-slash-orangery, the perfect spot for raising seedlings, drying garlic and shallots and ripening bunches of bananas, as well as Sally’s houseplants.

KERRY MARINKOVICH/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Sally regards the cosy space as an informal summer house, but her grandchildren still call it the bus shelters.

She would like the cosy space to be called The Sitooterie (a Scottish word meaning an informal summer house or gazebo). But it’s proved difficult to rebrand the original building materials.

“The grandchildren still call it the bus shelters,” she says philosophically. “It’s proving very hard to change the name.”

Sally and Mark Adams’ shed is a runnerup in NZ Gardener’s 2021 Resene Shed of the Year. They received $1000 worth of Resene paints/wood stains and a year’s subscription to NZ Gardener.