How to feed your pot plant addiction for free

Renovation blogger Shayden Whipps has a house packed with plants - and says you can too.

Houseplants seem to be having a moment right now. And why not? They clear the air, look good, and caring for them is therapeutic.

But if you don’t want to drop $8150 on a philodendron minima, as per Trade Me’s record houseplant price, nor spend hundreds a week on growing your collection, it might be time to learn the thrifty domestic art of propagation.

Commercial growers sometimes grow new plants from tissue culture – using tiny pieces of a parent plant and growing them on agar culture plates. Propagating at home has a similar result in terms of creating a clone of the original.

But of course, a bigger cutting is called for.

“Shayden Whipps, from moochstyle, has started giving a few tips on propagation on his and wife Georgia Whipps’ home renovation and lifestyle Instagram account.

“Georgia and I are OG thrifters,” he says. “We love a bargain and our home is full of them; that doesn't stop with our indoor plants.”

The couple, who are renovating a Christchurch villa, love having plants around the home in place of ornaments and “cringe photos from the past”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Carlee November, 19, is an obsessive houseplant grower.

Whipps says their home is packed with plants, “but not to the point where we are Tarzan and Jane”.

He says about 90 per cent of their propagations take. “There’s the odd one that I fry due to putting it too close to the window but, generally speaking, it's super simple.

“We don't get carried away with fancy propagation boxes, grow lights, and potting mediums. We keep it simple and cut it below the node and put it in a glass of water.”

“Lately, we've been getting creative with some Kmart containers and drilling a large hole in the top, big enough to remove the roots so we can display them nicely with our other plants.”

Whipps says his Plant Tok reels – on Instagram and TikTok – have been a huge hit with moochstyle’s followers (15,700 of them on Instagram).

“We love (propagating) because they make great gifts for friends and family and if you're really keen you can sell them on Trade Me and Facebook groups.”

GETTY IMAGES String of pearls (Senecio rowleyanus) is one plant that readily grows from cuttings.

He recommends trying with climbing and trailing plants, such as philodendrons, pothos “and even a monstera or fiddle leaf figs”.

Kings Plant Barn online plant doctor Lee Gutzewitz recommends similar plants. Her “best to propagate” list:

String of pearls (Senecio rowleyanus)

African violets

Chain of hearts (Ceropegia woodii)

Vining plants, such as philodendrons

Hoyas

She says it’s worth setting yourself up with the right tools. ”Making sure they are sterile and properly looked after will also go a long way, and might mean the difference between success and failure.”

Gutzewitz warns that spring and summer are actually better times of year to propagate.

“Most indoor tropical plants stop growing and go in a sort of semi-dormant stage in winter, only taking the required minimal water and nutrients. Cuttings will act in the same way, without extra heat – a heat pad – and light – grow lights – they will most likely struggle to grow roots and new leaves, and are more likely to die back.”

Gutzewitz says most plants sold in garden centres have been grown for two or more years by professionals in controlled environments, “which is why they are so big and lush”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff King George Diones is a surgical nurse who propagates and sells houseplants. He is currently giving all profits to colleagues in the Philippines to buy PPE. (Video first published in August, 2020)

“Growing from a cutting at home will usually mean it will take much longer for them to look as good, so if you don’t have the time or patience to wait for three years for a nice plant, it may be easier to get a mature one instead.”