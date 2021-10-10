Heavenly hydrangeas: why New Zealand has the best garden plants in the world

Back in 1990, I made a journey to England to see friends and family, and naturally found time to look at plants and gardens.

In Forde Abbey near Chard in Somerset, I found three fabulous plants, Hydrangea quercifolia ‘Snowflake’ with spiralled double flowers, another cultivar ‘Snow Queen’ with elegant single flowers and to top it off, an evergreen hydrangea called Dichroa versicolor.

As I happened to have a plant import permit and they happened to have plants for sale, well I couldn’t resist bringing a few home with me. I still think they are three of the best garden plants we have available and I’m not even a tiny bit biased because I imported them!

Years later, my wife Gail and I met and stayed with the man who discovered ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Snow Queen’. American Eddie Aldridge made so much money from plants, he donated his 30-acre private garden to the city of Hoover, and now Aldridge Garden in Alabama is treasured by locals.

JANE DOVE JUNEAU/NZ GARDENER/Stuff “I’ve traversed the globe to see hydrangeas growing in the wild but I still love the common old moptops the best,” says Glyn Church.

A few days later, we saw the two wild hydrangeas native to the Appalachians. A dust dry cattle track on the outskirts Somerville near Memphis, Tennessee is the only place in the US where both their native hydrangeas grow side by side. I scoured the roadside for miles searching for natural hybrids but there was none to be found.

The other American species we saw that day is Hydrangea arborescens with pale hairy leaves and white lacecap flowers. Here in New Zealand we’re familiar with the gorgeous white pompom cultivar H. arborescens ‘Annabelle’. It has a strange habit, being rather weak when young and each year the stems die back, even to ground level. Over the years it builds up strength to form a thicket of strong stems. I’ve seen head high robust specimens in the States and ours at home are now waist to chest high.

From Memphis we moved on to Georgia where we were hosted by Mike Dirr, hydrangea breeder and plantsman extraordinaire. He has fields of seedling hydrangeas on trial, trying to find the perfect plant.

There are fabulous new colours of hydrangeas on the market in the US and Europe, but quarantining of plants here in New Zealand is expensive and time consuming, so most will never show up here.

WOODLEIGH NURSERY/Stuff 'Bloody Marvellous' hydrangea is a medium-sized shrub. It may be a little tender; give it light shade to prevent petal burn.

We had our own quarantine house at home up until 2007 and during the previous decade brought in many fantastic mopheads including top reds and pinks for gardens and for cut flower production.

One of these was the astonishingly different ‘Bloody Marvellous’ with dark burnished leaves and cherry red to aubergine flowers. Its real name is ‘Merveille Sanguine’ but I thought the English translation would improve sales! It’s also known as ‘Raspberry Crush’ for those who might blush at my suggestion.

The cultivars I imported mostly came from England and France, especially Corinne and Robert Mallet who have the best, most extensive named collection of hydrangeas in the world at their Shamrock Garden in Varengeville sur Mer near Dieppe. We spent a fabulous three days with them touring their collection and other nearby gardens.

Strangely, English plant breeders have traditionally ignored hydrangeas. It’s like an unwritten rule. It seems the first Asian hydrangeas went to France via Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, and from there on, France became the centre for hydrangeas. To this day they still call them hortensia and a plant fanatic friend named his only daughter Hortense.

Corinne named a hydrangea after me and I attempted to change it into French as L’église Vallée (Glyn is Welsh for valley like the Scottish glen) but I was too late as she had already registered the name.

GLYN CHURCH/Stuff Hydrangea ‘Glyn Church’ opens white, takes on a hint of pink and ends up as a red wine colour.

Hydrangea serrata ‘Glyn Church’ was originally a mystery plant given to me by Bernie Hollard of Hollard Gardens in Taranaki. The mophead flowers open cream, then turn white-pink-red-red wine (or green in shade). I sent some cuttings to Corinne in France and she in turn sent cuttings to experts in Japan, the home of H. serrata. All agreed they had never seen a variety like it. (By the way it’s not the done thing to name a plant after yourself, but if someone else does it, then one has to gracefully accept the honour.)

Corinne has a habit of deflecting attention away from herself, and sometimes on to me. In her hydrangea newsletters, she often asks if anyone has this or that variety, so she can extend her collection. I was talking to the late Os Blumhardt, nurseryman and plant breeder from Whangārei and famous for breeding vireya rhododendrons and magnolias such as ‘Star Wars’. Knowing his fascination with all plants I casually asked if he had any hydrangeas?

When he moved from New Plymouth to Whangārei in the 1950s, he took a complete set of the Duncan & Davies hydrangeas with him. He planted them out in alphabetical order, and tended them but never propagated any. He gave me cuttings of each variety and I in turn sent some of each to Corinne in France.

There were eight or nine lost varieties which are now back in the system and Os was the hero, but Corinne used this as an excuse to deflect attention on to me when 80 hydrangea experts were touring her collection. By the way, these old varieties Os saved are now available from Woodleigh Nursery in Taranaki.

BOTANIC WORLD/ALAMY STOCK/Stuff Hydrangea paniculata ‘Little Lamb’.

While in Europe, we made two other pilgrimages. One was to see the famous Vasterival Garden, home of Princess Sturdza with over 9000 different plants. She and I got along famously and talked plants all afternoon. Then Gail and I travelled to Belgium to see the de Belder Arboretum called Hemelrijk, created by Jelena and Robert de Belder. Both are no longer with us but we were thrilled to get a personal tour of the garden with their children, Danny and Barbara.

Jelena had spent an enormous amount of time creating new plants, notably Hamamelis hybrids and Hydrangea paniculata cultivars such as ‘Barbara’ and ‘Little Lamb’.

H. paniculata hails from Japan and is an elegant open shrub with conical flowers, sometimes solid cones of sterile flowers and sometimes open and lacy such as the cultivar ‘Kyushu’. This one was named by a local plant fanatic, Lady Anne Berry of Hackfalls Arboretum near Gisborne, someone who always had an eye for a good garden plant.

SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/ALAMY ST/Stuff Hydrangea paniculata ‘Kyushu’.

We were in Europe for the first international hydrangea conference held at the University of Ghent. My role was to extol the virtues of hydrangeas in New Zealand.

Mal our American hydrangea fanatic friend gave me the clue – show lots of big blue mopheads, no-one will believe how blue hydrangeas can be in New Zealand; and show lots of big plants because they don’t grow as big in the US or northern Europe. Mal has been coming to New Zealand every second year since 2000 and insists we have the best climate in the world for our favourite genus.

One of the interesting people I met at the conference was Tim Rinehart who works for the US Agriculture Department studying the DNA of plants. As we were both interested in evergreen hydrangeas, he suggested we help each other.

WOODLEIGH NURSERY/Stuff Dichroa âSummer Skiesâ.

The Dichroa versicolor I’d brought back from England was a bit of a mystery plant and very few books mentioned it, and those that did gave its native habitat as being somewhere inaccessible such as north Burma or Arunachal Pradesh and so it was hard to prove anything.

I love a puzzle and for several years I kept following up slim leads and eventually discovered it was sent from China to England as Adamia versicolor by Robert Fortune back in the 1840s. Many of the plants sent home by this Scotsman were actually hybrids created by Chinese plantsmen in eons past, but the botanists in England assumed they were all natural species from the mountains of eastern China.

Tim presented a paper at the Ghent conference and began by suggesting this Dichroa was a hydrangea hybrid; a combination of his DNA research and some chance seedlings in our garden helped to prove him right. He did further DNA studies on a host of hydrangea plants from our garden, and an English botanist Julian Shaw was able to name the plant as a generic hybrid between Dichroa febrifuga and Hydrangea macrophylla which is exactly what Tim Rinehart had predicted.

IAN WATT/ALAMY STOCK/Stuff Dichroa febrifuga.

Being a generic cross, the name has an “x” to begin and then borrows from both names to be called × Didrangea versicolor. Personally I would have preferred to call it x Hychroa but that’s splitting hairs. Most plant hybrids are within one genus and crosses between two genera are extremely rare, so apples cross with apples but not with pears despite being closely related.

Anyway it turns out that hydrangeas and dichroas are promiscuous little buggers and soon we had x Didrangea hybrids popping up everywhere in our garden, two of which we named. These are probably the first such hybrids in the world after the original versicolor. The one with pale lettuce green leaves and showy white bracts we called ‘Summer Skies’ and the one with the corrugated leaf and a tightly packed head of blue flowers is ‘Cambridge Blue’.

My love of hydrangeas started by accident. Years ago, we had a plan to have colour every day of the year in our 10-acre garden. Autumn is easy with foliage colour and sasanqua camellias. Winter too is surprisingly easy with vireya rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias. But our challenge was summer; we struggled to grow perennials in our soft Taranaki climate.

Graham Smith from Pukeiti suggested we grow hydrangeas and gave me a dozen cuttings of each cultivar in their collection. I was instantly hooked by the way they change colour year to year and even as each season progresses. Of those 12 plants, I planted three of each variety and then tried to sell the remaining nine and found they were like kittens – I couldn’t give them away! This was in the late 1990s.

WOODLEIGH NURSERY/Stuff Hydrangea angustipetala 'Gold Dust' (chingii). Plant breeders are always trying to create a colour break from the normal shades, so rose growers try to create a blue rose and magnolia breeders want a true red. In the hydrangea world, we're looking for yellow and I thought I'd found it. Peter Wharton from the Botanical Garden Vancouver sent me seeds collected in Taiwan. The plant forms a wide shrub with bristly thumb size leaves and rich golden yellow lacecap flowers. American colleagues were desperate to grow this plant and when I sent them cuttings, it refused to perform and came up with white flowers. I've tried hybridising it with other species in the hope I could transfer the yellow genes, but no luck so far.

Then on the eve of the millennium, Martha Stewart went on American TV with a big bunch of hydrangeas and declared they were “the plant of the millennium”. Bless her, they were instantly desirable across the world. New Zealand responded by cutting blooms from roadside plants and sending them to Singapore and Hong Kong. Subsequently there was a rush to establish hydrangea flower farms here in New Zealand where they grow so well.

Because hydrangeas grow naturally in many countries, I’ve travelled to see them in the wilds of Korea, Taiwan, and various parts of China, but the most amazing time was seeing them in Bhutan. Walking along a high mountain trail, we came across two shepherds with a pack of dogs in a frenzy, leaping and barking at the base of a tree.

As we got closer, we saw the monkeys in the tree teasing the dogs. We stepped closer and realised these monkeys were grey langurs, but the real surprise was recognising the tree as a Hydrangea aspera with enormous round leaves the size of a breakfast plate. You can tell it really was a tree when I tell you there were six or more langurs, each bigger than a possum, and there was enough height to keep them safe from a pack of dogs.

I had no idea hydrangeas could be so gargantuan. Most H. aspera in gardens have narrow spear-like hairy leaves and ephemeral lacecap flowers.

WOODLEIGH NURSERY/Stuff Hydrangea aspera ‘Pink Lace’.

Moptop flowers are my favourite. They are sterile and never get pollinated. This means they bloom all summer long. They have the charming habit of changing colour as the nights get cooler. This is called “antiquing” and rich blues can turn to red wine, while whites can turn a delicious shade of green. This is the best time to pick the blooms for winter vases. Give them water for a week, then throw the water away and the flowers should stay vibrant for months.

For New Zealanders, mophead hydrangeas are marvellous garden plants, and you may be surprised to learn for most Westerners they are pot plants. Millions are grown every year and well over 90 per cent of them would be pot plants for the home or for windowboxes and patios. They grow in gardens in the wetter parts of California and down the warmer areas of the east coast, but for most Americans they are too tender to flower properly or even survive outdoors.

Americans are fixated with “remontant” hydrangeas that send up new flowering stems if the overwintering flower buds are killed by frost. Their most popular variety by miles is called ‘Endless Summer’. You and I wouldn’t give it garden space as it’s a rather boring cultivar, but it will produce flowers in cold regions and that makes it a winner.

I was asked to write a book on hydrangeas back in 1999, though I wasn’t first choice. Batemans asked Graham Smith if he would write the book, and he said, “No, but I know who will”. That first book was published in the US, Canada, UK and Australia. A few years later they asked me to write a second book on the topic, which was fun to do, trying to find new angles and tributes to my favourite genus.