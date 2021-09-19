Blossoms by night: Japanese garden lit up for evening viewing

Blossom Valley, north of Upper Hutt, is believed to be the biggest festival running in New Zealand. This year it features a night show. It is a ticket only affair, with numbers limited to meet lockdown rules.

A small part of Upper Hutt has been transformed into a Japanese blossom garden, complete with a waterfall, lakes and 350 flowering cherry trees.

Blossom Valley, believed to be the biggest event currently running in New Zealand, has added a night show where visitors can wander through the lit-up garden.

Established in the 1990s by Mark and Fiona Rammell​, the Aston Norwood Gardens in Kaitoke are home to the biggest collection of mature cherry trees in Aotearoa.

The festival runs until October 3 and was especially designed to run under lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Cherry blossoms turn on one of few shows in town due to blanket restrictions the events industry wants gone

* Japan's Kyoto cherry blossoms peak on earliest date in 1200 years, a sign of climate change

* Blooming success of cherry blossoms causes traffic chaos in Upper Hutt

* Cherry blossom viewing in Japan



Lilia Alexander/Supplied Blossom Valley, in Upper Hutt, features 350 blossom trees, which are lit up at night.

Mark Rammell says the couple planted the trees after a visit to Kyoto, Japan, during hanami (flower watching) season.

“The blossoms are a hit with all visitors. We get so much great feedback from people who visit during blossom season. It’s a really magical experience.”

Lilia Alexander/Supplied The blossoms create a reflection in the lake.

It proved so popular last year, that it blocked traffic on State Highway 2.

This year, a night show has been added to the festival and Mark Rammell says the reaction has been fantastic.

“People are loving the frogs. The frogs are croaking away going ‘what is going on here, who turned the lights on’.”

It is not only the frogs that enjoy the blossoms.

Lilia Alexander/Supplied Blossom Valley also features some amazing reflections.

“Even the tūī love them; we walk around in the mornings and the tūī are on the ground drunk from enjoying so much nectar from the blooms,” he says

Having a ticket-only event has allowed it to go ahead, and he says having fewer people makes the experience even better for visitors.

“It is a good news story because it is an event that is actually on. I did a search online and I could not find a bigger event going ahead in New Zealand at the moment.”

Blossom Valley runs until October 3 at Aston Norwood Gardens, SH2, Kaitoke. Daytime session tickets $10 for adults, children under 12 free from blossomvalley.nz.