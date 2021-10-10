Manawatū houses and gardens feature in charity tour

The Herb Farm is on the itinerary for the Manawatū leg of NZ House and Garden's 2022 tour packages.

Manawatū is on the itinerary for NZ House & Garden tours in March 2022.

It will be the first time the region has been included in the event’s 14-year history, promising to attract visitors as well as locals to view properties in Palmerston North and Feilding.

NZ House & Garden tours event manager Nadia Isaacs said in another first, participants would have the option of booking weekend getaway packages planned around each of four locations – Manawatū, Nelson, Wānaka and Clevedon in Auckland.

“We are excited that Manawatū will debut on the tour,” Isaacs said.

READ MORE:

* NZ House & Garden editor Naomi Larkin on how to get the interior you love

* Huge demand for Cambridge house tour sees second day added

* NZ House & Garden tours are back



“It was an obvious addition this season given the rich diversity of properties in Palmerston North and Feilding.”

Some eight to 10 houses and gardens would be showcased in the Manawatū tour on March 25 and 26, 2022.

Isaacs said the tours had an enthusiastic and loyal following, with more than half of those attending travelling from outside each region.

“And we anticipate people who live in those areas may want to be part of their local weekend packages too, either with friends or visitors from around the country.”

Packages vary from a self-drive tour at people’s own pace around the properties, through to luxury, chauffeured tours including premium accommodation, fine dining, winery tastings, art trails and more.

NZ House & Garden editor Naomi Larkin said the tours helped bring the pages of the magazine to life. Visitors would see some properties they had featured in print, and some new ones.

“All the details and personal touches that make a house a home are on display, and you will be able to immerse yourself in the diverse interiors, the furnishings and art work that give these places character and heart.”

Many of the homes had impressive gardens, and there was at least one stand-alone garden included on each tour.

Proceeds from the tours will go to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.