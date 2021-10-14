Recipe: Navel orange & vanilla marmalade, plus ideas for using up your orange harvest

Once opened, keep this marmalade in the fridge and consume within two months. Always use a clean spoon to remove the required amount of marmalade from the jar to prevent contamination.

To reduce the bitterness, this marmalade is made without the white pith. And the key to using less sugar is pectin from a “pectin bag” of offcuts. The result is a lovely soft set conserve.

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes + 1-2 hours cooling time

Makes about 4 x 250ml jars

1.5kg navel oranges, preferably organic

1 ‘Meyer’ lemon

1 ‘Granny Smith’ apple, chopped into chunks

5 cups (1.25 litres) water

1 vanilla pod or 8 whole cloves

2.5 cups (500g) sugar

Use a citrus peeler or vegetable peeler to thinly peel the zest from the oranges and lemon, being careful to avoid the white pith. Thinly slice the zest and place into a preserving pan (or large wide-bottomed saucepan).

Cut away the white pith from the oranges and compost it. Chop the juicy orange flesh into wedges, then into 1cm pieces, removing any white pith as you go. Add to the pan along with any juice.

READ MORE:

* Marmalade mission: Let's not let this tangy spread disappear

* Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan's tips for turning citrus into marvellous marmalade

* Recipe: Candied orange, cherry & Cointreau fruit mince



DANIEL ALLEN/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Nicola Galloway shows how to make navel orange and vanilla marmalade.

Halve the lemon, and squeeze the juice through a sieve into the pan to catch any seeds. Place the lemon seeds and juiced halves onto a 25cm square of cheesecloth to begin the pectin bag.

Add the apple (core and seeds included), then gather up the cheesecloth, twist to secure then tie firmly with kitchen string. Attach the end of the string to the handle of the pan so the bag can sit inside the pan.

Add the water and spices to the pan and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 30-40 minutes until the zest and orange flesh is tender. Use the back of a wooden spoon to occasionally press the pectin bag against the side of the pan to release its juices. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool (1-2 hours or overnight) with the pectin bag in the pan – this allows the pectin to release into the orange liquid.

When ready to add the sugar, remove the spices and lift the pectin bag from the pan. Squeeze out the bag and scrape the thick pectin paste into the pan. Compost the rest.

Over medium heat, bring the orange liquid back to a boil and add the sugar. Simmer for 25-30 minutes until the marmalade reaches a soft set. To check this, place a smallplate in the freezer at the same time as you add the sugar to the pan. Once the marmalade has reduced and begins to darken in colour, remove the cold plate from the freezer and drop ½ teaspoon of conserve onto it. Wait 10 seconds then make a line in the marmalade with your finger. If the line stays rather than running back together, it’s ready (note: the “wrinkle” test won’t work with this lower-sugar recipe). If not, cook for a further 5 minutes and check again.

As soon as it reaches a soft set, remove from the heat.

Sterilise the washed jars by placing them in a 120°C oven for 15 minutes. Boil the lids and a ladle in water for 10 minutes and drain. Reheat the marmalade if needed, although don’t boil or it could overcook.

Remove one jar at a time from the oven and set on a wooden board. Use the ladle to fill the hot jar with the hot marmalade. Secure the lid firmly and repeat with the remaining jars and marmalade.

Allow jars to cool completely then check the lids have vacuum sealed. The lids will concave into the jar if they are correctly sealed (unsealed jars need to be kept in the fridge). Store sealed jars in a cool dark pantry for up to 6 months.

Three ways to use marmalade

On toast

Buttered toast with marmalade is a spring treat. For something extra, spread with ricotta first, and I know some people (my Mum) even like to pair their marmalade with slices of mild cheese such as gouda or maasdam.

Use as a ham glaze

A good one for Christmas time. Combine ½ cup orange marmalade, 1 heaped teaspoon wholegrain mustard and 1 tablespoon oil. Add 3cm finely grated fresh ginger and cracked pepper to taste. Cut a crisscross pattern into the skin of the ham and generously brush on the glaze. Stud with 12 whole cloves. Cook for the required time for the size of the ham.

Add to biscuits

To a simple vanilla biscuit dough add 2 tablespoons marmalade after creaming the butter and sugar. Chocolate chips are also a favourable addition here for a Jaffa flavour.

DANIEL ALLEN/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Make Maple Vanilla Orange Segments with your excess citrus.

More ways to use oranges

Boiled Orange Cake

There are many versions of this classic Sicilian cake, and this is a basic method. In a saucepan, cover 2 whole oranges with water and simmer for 1 hour. Cool. Cut the whole oranges into wedges and add to a food processor along with 4 eggs and ⅔ cup sugar. Blend until smooth. Add 2 cups ground almonds and

2 teaspoons baking powder. Pulse to combine. Pour into a greased tin and bake at 180°C for 35-40 minutes.

Maple Vanilla Orange Segments

Use a small knife to remove the zest and white pith from 4 oranges then separate the fleshy segments from the tough inner membrane (find tutorials for this technique on You Tube). Place orange segments into a 500ml jar, squeezing in any remaining juice. Combine ¼ cup maple syrup, ¼ cup water, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 3 cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer then pour this over the orange segments and add an optional shot (30ml) of Cointreau. Store in the fridge and consume within 4 days. Lovely on baked caramel custards or bircher muesli.

Orange Powder + Dried Orange Slices

Thinly peel strips of zest from 4-5 oranges. Arrange on a lined baking sheet and place into a 50°C oven set on fan bake. Wedge a spoon in the door to keep the door slightly ajar to allow for air movement. Dehydrate for 3-4 hours until zest is bone dry (alternatively use a dehydrator). Grind the dried zest in a spice mill or mortar and pestle until fine. Add to salt to make a citrus salt, sprinkle on roast chicken, or add to baking for a citrus note.

The same method can be used to dehydrate thin slices of orange for decorating cakes or using in herbal tea blends.