Is this the largest potato in the world?

Doug grew up in Waikato and weighs 7.9kg. The current record holder, according to Guinness World Records, is a tiny tater from Nottinghamshire that tipped the scales at a mere 4.99kg.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were having a bit of a cleanup in their vegetable garden in late August, to get ready for their usual flurry of spring planting.

There were a few big clumps of weeds which Colin was hooking into with the hoe, when he hit something large and solid below the soil.

“So I said to Donna this must be one of those white kūmara that we grew,” he says, “because some of them just grew massive here.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Donna and Colin Craig-Brown with Doug, their possibly-world-record spud.

So he dug around it with a fork until he dug up the large root vegetable – which he realised, after poking it with the garden fork and tasting it, was a potato.

But what a potato! It was as large as a fat Christmas turkey, and as heavy as an average-sized West Highland Terrier.

“And I said to Donna, ‘What the heck!’,” Colin recollects. “Where did that come from?”

The monster masher was hardly even covered, he says, lurking just a few inches below the ground. There was no sign of the foliage either, although he had been hauling out growth from the area and so might have pulled the leafy tops off.

Apart from the wound from his garden fork, it was in pretty good condition too, he says. “I mean we could definitely have eaten it. It’s not watery or anything.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Donna and Colin Craig-Brown have grown attached to Doug.

The couple weighed the spud and found it was a massive 7.9kg – so heavy you wouldn’t be permitted to take it on an aeroplane as carry-on luggage.

A quick Google search revealed that the Guinness World Records title for the heaviest potato had been held since 2011 by a Nottinghamshire gardener who had producing a tiny tater that tipped the scales at a mere 4.99kg.

But while the Colin-Browns have clearly smoked that competition with a spud of vastly superior size, the Waikato pair do not hold the world record… yet. (They read through the 128-page application guide on the Guinness World Records website and completed the online application form – including a picture of the potato on the certified scale at their local PGG Wrightson – but have been advised they won’t hear back for 12 weeks or so.)

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Doug is waiting to hear from Guinness World Records officials.

In the meantime, the probably-world-record spud – which has been christened Doug – is wrapped in two plastic bags in the back of the fridge to stop it losing too much water weight. (Colin hopes it will keep in relatively good shape until the team from Guinness hopefully get in touch).

He thinks it might be ‘Moonlight’ but admits he just plants in any rogue spuds that sprout in the cupboard too. He’s not sure how long it’s taken to reach such a great size, but he last planted spuds on that spot two or three years ago so suspects the mighty tuber has been growing there ever since. “It could have got lost in the jungle,” he confesses.

“It’s fair to say our vege garden can sometimes get a bit feral. There are some parts of the garden you need to pack a lunch and advise your next of kin before heading in to.”

He has no particular plans to have a tilt at the world record again at this stage, but he will keep planting spuds, so who knows what he’ll dig up in a future season?

“I’m always going to grow me own spuds,” he says. “I mean giving up gardening… why would anyone do that.”