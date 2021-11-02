Whatever the size of your garden, you can be a snail farmer

Linde Olivier Louw wants more people to start up snail farming in New Zealand. It could be a lucrative and sustainable enterprise, she says.

Linde Olivier Louw has done the sums. “You can farm up to 200 snails per square metre, and each snail can lay between 100 and 350 eggs (caviar). In Europe, 30g of snail caviar can sell for up to 60 euros (NZ$100). I know a snail farmer in France who gets 4000 euros for one ton of snails, and off one acre of land, she makes 44,000 euros. If you work out acreage per cow versus per snail, it is a viable business, with a much lower environmental footprint.

“It’s just that a lot of people in New Zealand have been focused on dairy for so long. Only now are we focusing on alternative proteins, and even then a lot of that is plant protein, when in fact, snails are a protein people have been consuming for generations.”

This is the gap in the market that Olivier Louw, a former office manager, spotted as she dreamed of a quiet, rural life – one that was sustainable both environmentally and financially.

Snail farmer Linde Olivier Louw feeds the snails and cares for them. "They are very gentle creatures," she says.

She farms Cornu aspersum (formerly known as Helix aspersa) – literally the garden variety snail that gardeners love to hate for munching up seedlings and causing such damage to leafy greens – in the Coromandel settlement of Port Charles.

She has just finished setting up nine pens for an estimated 3500 free-range snails. Here, they will sleep, feed, reproduce – a turnaround time of 10 months.

The pens sit within a larger enclosure protected by electric fencing, which serve to not only keep the snails in, but also keep their predators (rats and birds) out. “So many things eat them,” Olivier Louw laments.

These pens will be planted with kale and other veges in the coming months, some of which will supplement the snails’ diet; their main fattening feed is made up of calcium carbonate (to harden their shells), soy meal, limestone and barley wheat.

Olivier Louw's enclosure for the snails.

Snail farming is known as heliciculture, and despite the favourable conditions for it in New Zealand, it remains uncommon and largely unknown. Olivier Louw wants to change all that.

She has received support from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI) Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund to put together a New Zealand snail farmers’ handbook.

The book will include her findings around alternative protein, snail slime, snail caviar and the full use of snails farmed free range and organically. “We are also looking at the low carbon footprint, introducing more people into the primary industry through a lower cost setup and looking at the export opportunities,” she explains. “The more people who do it, the more clout we will have in setting prices for the global market.”

The way Olivier Louw frames it, heliciculture is something that can be scaled up or down according to the size of your plot, as long as you have easy access to clean water (for misting the snails at night). “A farmer might want five hectares, but for somebody at home, they might just want a small setup at the back garden with 50 snails per square metre.”

Linde Olivier Louw has set out to make snail farming a key industry in New Zealand.

Selling whole snails to local restaurants is a relatively straightforward option, she says. “Alternatively, I can process them, cooked and out of their shells, pickled in brine and white vinegar, and bottled.” These, she imagines, would be sold directly to visitors at farmers markets.

Olivier Louw farms on land leased from Tangiaro Lodge, nestled beneath beautiful Mt Moehau on the Coromandel Peninsula. Lodge owners Bruce and Anne Clegg aim to eventually attract ecotourists keen to visit the farm and try the escargots at the lodge. Olivier Louw also aims to take part in the Thames District Council’s food trail next year.